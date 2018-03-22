Takeaway review: Diyab Spice, Bamber Bridge

It’s safe to say when it comes to takeaways – like most of us – I am pretty stuck in my ways. I have my preferred Indian and Chinese on speed dial despite driving past a fair few close to where I live every day.

So I decided to brave a new establishment for this review, my three criteria for choice being geography, a delivery service of their own rather than just a third party app and most importantly it had to be clean.

Chicken Madras from Diyab Spice. Hungry yet?

So I checked the last Lancashire Post listings of hygiene ratings and came out with a winner – the four-star rated Diyab Spice on Station Road in Bamber Bridge.

When I’m hungry I get greedy and with the excuse of reviewing we ordered a range of starters as well as main courses from the Diyab’s extensive menu all of which sounded delicious.

So in the name of research we plumped for chilli chicken, chicken tikka starter, onion bhaji, popadums and dips to start.

We added Chicken Madras and Tandoori Garlic Chilli for main courses, accompanied by fried rice and chilli rice.

The food was delivered and took well over an hour and a quarter so slower than the website countdown would admit to - by the time the food arrived we were famished.

But what a feast.

Obviously, we had ordered far too much, but the starters whetted our appetite with the chicken chilli a particular hit, the meat itself proving good quality and they had not held back on the spice.

The chicken tikka was moist and delicious in its bed of tender onions and the bhajis were not dry - my pet hate - so got a big tick.

We moved on to our first courses fairly rapidly, largely for fear of getting too full to try them.

I enjoyed the Tandoori garlic chilli which boasted lovely meat and a definite kick – it was marked H on the menu so I was warned. Meanwhile, the Madras was scoffed with equal enthusiasm.

Admittedly we didn’t quite make it through all this food and could quite easily have fed a third or even a fourth person.

All the food was delicious and enjoyed - although as is traditional, nobody ate the free salad optimistically accompanied the delivery.

As takeaways go this was excellent and not overly priced - and they delivered for free.

Our meal totted up to around £22 – but we did order an awful lot.

If you are in the South Ribble area and fancy in Indian meal I would certainly recommend the Diyab.

