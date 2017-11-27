The Guardian recommends...

A handful of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days:

PAID: King Arthur, Mawdesley, Thursday, November 30 until Saturday, December 2

It’s panto time again as Mawdesley Amateur Dramatics Society present a brand new version of the classic story of King Arthur, to take the audience on a magical trip into a world of knights, wizards and adventure as one of the nation’s favourite legends is given a panto twist. It’s being shown nightly at 7.30pm at Mawdesley Village Hall. There’s also a matinee on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets: £8 adults; £4 children.

PAID: Another Cup - An Anthology of Encounters, Chorley, Friday, December 1

New talk and book signing with local author, broadcaster and Life Coach Vera Waters. Tickets are £2, available from Chorley Library. The talk is being held at Chorley Library from 7pm until 8pm.

FREE: Christmas Bonanza, Hoghton, Saturday, December 2

Festive fun for all the family at Gregson Lane Community Centre. There will cakes, holly wreaths, Santa and more. It runs from 1pm until 4pm. All proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

FREE: Rainbow House Christmas Fair, Mawdesley, Sunday, December 3

Rainbow House, Saltpit Lane, Mawdesley will hold its annual Christmas Fair from 12pm until 3pm in the Rainbow House hub with all proceeds going to the charity.

PAID: Christmas Concert, Leyland, Tuesday, December 5

South Ribble Concert Band present a Christmas concert in aid of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) at Leyland Methodist Church. It starts at 5pm. Tickets are £5 for adults; children free. To book call 01772 748843.