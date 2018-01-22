The Guardian recommends...

A few different events are happening over the coming week:

PAID: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Chorley, Thursday, January 25

Following 10 dementia-friendly events at Chorley Little Theatre in the past two years, Chorley Empire Community Cinema are continuing the project. ​The showings are open to everyone but will have low-level light, clear signage, and extra wheelchair spaces for people with accessibility issues. Tickets are £3. The film begins at 1.30pm at Chorley Little Theatre. Visit www.chorleytheatre.com to book

PAID: Quiz Night, Chorley, Thursday, January 25

Beat the January blues - and maybe your quiz opponents - with an evening of questions set to stretch your skills and limber up for the year ahead. There’ll be a few prizes to be won too! At Chorley Library from 7pm until 10pm. Tickets £5.

FREE: Buckshaw’s Monthly Indoor Market, Buckshaw Village, Sunday, January 28

Held on the last Sunday of each month with a great variety of stalls, inside the large Community Centre. ​Keep it local – come along and support local businesses. Open from 1.30pm until 5.30pm.

FREE: Health Walk, Hoghton, Tuesday, Tuesday, January 30

This health walk is suitable for all levels and is designed to get you fit and healthy. Meet at Gregson Lane Community Centre car park for a prompt 1pm start. Suitable footwear required.

PAID: Jewellery Making Workshop, Chorley, Saturday, January 27

Learn how to join items and make clasps and then you are off. It’s at The Harmony Hub at 2pm. Tickets are £20 (materials included). To book email team@followingthejoy.com