The Guardian recommends...

Five events for you to try this week.

PAID: Psychic Sunday, Chorley, Sunday, February 18

Head to Coppull Library for the Friendship Group

Goodies Coffee Shop in Chorley is holding a psychic demonstration from 7pm until 9pm. Take along a flower and a photo or object in order to make the most of the evening. Private Readings can be booked in advance for after the demonstration at extra cost. Time slots on a first come first served basis. Tickets are £5 and pre-booking is advised. This event is adults only and for entertainment purposes only. Call 01257 274419 to book.

FREE: Winter Playday, Chorley, Wednesday, February 14

A great day of fun for all the family including; games, crafts, magic, shows and demonstrations from lots of local providers. ​Runs from 11.30am until 3pm in The Lancastrian Suite at Chorley Town Hall. Admission free.

PAID: Chorley Town Centre: Then and Now, Chorley, Monday, February 19

Local historian Steve Williams is giving an illustrated talk at Chorley Library. It starts at 7pm, and tickets are £2, available from the Library, by calling 0300 123 6703 or on the door.

PAID: Bird Box Making, Longton, Friday, February 16

Head over to Longton Brickcroft Visitor Centre any time between 10am and 12pm to make a bird box to take home. All materials provided, but please bring a hammer if you can. Admission £5 per box payable on the day.

FREE: Friendship Group, Coppull, Thursday, February 15

Go along to Coppull Library and join their lovely group for a friendly chat, tea and biscuits. All are welcome. This event is free, with no ticket required. Call 0300 123 6703 for more details.