Animal magic as hit movie goes on stage in Blackpool

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as Madagascar a Musical Adventure arrives at Blackpool’s Opera House.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, the show follows the animals as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Madagascar

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape –with the help of some zany penguins – to explore the world.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore, and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It”. The hit 2005 Dreamworks movie has spawned two sequels and a television series.

The show is at the Opera House on September 11-15.

Tickets are £10-£35.