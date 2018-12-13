Chorley Little Theatre's Sandra Dickinson recognised for 25 years of service

A long-serving volunteer at Chorley’s leading theatre has been recognised for more than a quarter of a century of selfless dedication to arts in the town.

Sandra Dickinson has been making costumes for Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (CADOS) and Chorley Youth Theatre shows for more than 25 years.

A shocked Sandra Dickinson when she was awarded a Christmas Star award by BBC North West Tonight

On Sunday she was awarded a Christmas Star award from BBC North West Tonight.

The stars are given out every Christmas time by the television show to honour people who have dedicated themselves to their communities.

CADOS Artistic Director Mark Jones said: “I have been at CADOS for 14 years and Sandra has provided costumes for every one of my 13 productions.

“She has an amazing eye for design – and what looks right.”

BBC reporter Mairead Smyth interviewed Sandra, which was then broadcast throughout the North West on the BBC

The award was presented during a dress rehearsal for this year’s Chorley Little Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, with a fake wardrobe malfunction invented to get Sandra, a retired teacher, on stage so she could be filmed receiving her award.

CADOS Chairman and theatre volunteer, Ian Robinson, added: “Every five or six weeks we have a new show here and Sandra is always at the heart of the army of volunteers who put them on, and has undoubtedly helped our reputation for high quality award-winning shows.

“Everyone at the theatre is delighted for Sandra and can’t think of anyone more worthy to have got this recognition.”

The award was presented to Sandra by Kim Brookfield, who plays the Wicked Witch in this year’s pantomime.

Kim said: “Sandra makes the costumes for eight productions a year including the biggest one, the pantomime.

“She has handmade all the dancers costumes, and works so hard for such very high standards.”

Up next for Sandra is the Youth Theatre production of Fantastic Mr Fox.