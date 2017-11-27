Circus spin makes a thrilling panto

Review: Mooky Doolittle, Blackpool Tower Circus

Pantomime season is well and truly upon us (oh yes it is).

And Saturday’s opening performance of Mooky Doolittle at Blackpool Tower Circus brought panto magic galore as well as some jaw-dropping circus stunts.

It’s been a fair while since animals performed in the ring, but a cast of realistic looking beasts joined Mooky the clown and Mr Boo in this loose re-telling of the classic children’s book by Hugh Lofting.

The story centres around Mooky Doolittle’s bid to get the circus animals in top health ready for opening night, while at the same time dealing with family drama with his mother and love interest Yvette.

Throw in the ultimate baddie Miss Hiss with her sidekick Mr Boo, who are determined to thwart Mooky’s efforts, and you’ve got yourself a pantomime story.

What sets this panto apart from the others though are the incredible circus acts.

The Maniacs duo were first to perform and set the bar high with their fast-paced teeterboard act.

Acrobats impressed the crowd as they effortlessly tumbled across the ring while an aerial act performed some daring stunts.

But it was a Romanian duo who stole the show as they traversed a hire wire on stilts, a bike and even blindfolded.

Talented dancers from Langley Dance Centre add a touch of sparkle while the live orchestra remains a wonderful tradition.

And, of course, there’s all the traditional humour and silliness from Mooky - including our personal favourite, the alternative ‘12 Days of Christmas’ song - which never fails to entertain young and old alike.

You leave feeling as though you’ve seen two shows in one - a panto and circus show.

Just make sure you arrive in plenty of time to get seated (as seats are unallocated).

The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto runs until January 21 at various times.

Tickets start from £5.95 for toddlers with discounts available for groups.

To book, visit www.theblackpooltower.com