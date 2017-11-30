Curtain up for techno panto’s giant performance

Our Lady Star of the Sea is putting the finishing touches to their panto Jack and the Beanstalk which starts tonight at 7.30pm.

The panto has been written by the group’s writing team Rob Fearn and Leo Appleton.

Getting the giant on stage always poses a problem but with clever use of technology the giant will be projected on stage.

Leo Appleton said: “It’s been a bit tricky but thankfully we have a great technical person in the guise of Simon Donnelly who has seen this as a personal challenge to create this bit of stage magic.”

There are also two new leads for the parts Jack and Jill, with Archie Follett (regularly seen with Clifton Academy) as Jack and Sarah Rouse as Jill, a bright new youngster to the stage.

The show is on from November 30 to December 2 with evening shows from 7.30pm and matinee on Saturday from 2pm.

It takes place at the group’s home venue of Our Lady’s Parish Centre, St Alban’s Road, St Annes,

Tickets are available from Storytellers on The Crescent in St Annes or ringing 07713 238597.

Our Lady Star of the Sea, St Annes

Jack and the Beanstalk

November 30 - December 2