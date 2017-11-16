Funnyman Jimmy Carr revs up for show in county

One of the most prolific joke-tellers of recent times, Jimmy Carr is soon bringing his mammoth UK tour to Blackpool.

With an astonishingly vast repertoire and lightning-sharp delivery honed from 15 years at the top, Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

He will be coming to Blackpool Opera House tomorrow night at 8pm before heading to Preston Guild Hall on Saturday December 23 at 7.30pm.

A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect jokes and has left a trail of laughter in his wake, Jimmy Carr’s new tour will distil everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by, into one incredible, unparalleled night of entertainment.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over two million people across four continents.

He’s won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’ and been nominated for the Perrier Award.

Now all that experience is being put to good use – you can see all the greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show - this is the very best of Jimmy Carr.

‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour’ kicked off in May 2016 and will visit every corner of the UK all the way up to December.

Jimmy CARR

Blackpool Opera House Friday, November 17