Things to do (February 10 to 18)

With half-term looming, there's plenty of events to keep the kids entertained over the weekend and beyond.

PAID: After Dark Walk, Preston, Saturday, February 10

SEA LIFE Blackpool has a new Stars of the Sea trail

The After Dark Walk is back by popular demand. Enjoy a guided walk around Brockholes Nature Reserve as darkness falls. Learn about the wildlife that comes out at night and join around the campfire for a hot drink and biscuits. It starts at 4pm, and is expected to last until about 7pm. Tickets are £6.50, and include parking, hot drink and biscuits. Brockholes Nature Reserve is off Jct 31 of the M6. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended - wrap up warm as it is sure to get cold. This is a popular event and sells out fast so do book early!

PAID: North West Puddle Jumping, Preston, from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday, February 18

Join Dusty by grabbing your wellies, getting outside and having a splashing time at Dusty’s North West Puddle Jumping Championships at WWT Martin Mere at Burscough. Perfect your splash in their practice puddle jumping areas with the competition starting at 2pm. It is 50p to enter the competition. Open to all competitors no matter what age or ability. Normal admission charges apply. Visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere/

PAID: The 36th Beer and Cider Festival 2018, Fleetwood, from Friday, February 9 until Sunday, February 11

Stonyhurst College will be open for guided tours

The Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival is here again. And with over 100 real ales, ciders, perries and world beers, it is one not to be missed. There will be live music on Friday from Sonic Jam Project, who are a Fleetwood-based band. And on Saturday from The Versions. Food available will also be available throughout. It’s at The Marine Hall on The Esplanade. Tickets are only £3 for adults and £1 for CAMRA members and students.

PAID: Lancaster Castle Guided Tours, Lancaster, Saturday, February 10

Why not take a tour around one of the UK’s most significant historic monuments? With origins dating back to the Romans, this fascinating collection of buildings has been a centre for justice, incarceration and penal reform for almost 1,000 years. Join knowledgeable and friendly tour guides and be taken through tales of witchcraft, religious persecution, crime and punishment, rehabilitation and release throughout the ages. Tours from 10.30am until 4pm.

FREE: What Does Courtaulds Mean To You?, Preston, from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday, May 20

It's lambing time at Windmill Animal Farm

The Harris asked people who work at Red Scar Business Park to choose a painting from The Courtauld Gallery’s world famous collection of French Impressionist paintings - to go on display at the Harris. They chose Eugene Boudin’s sunny view of Deauville. See the painting and be inspired! Are you inspired by the painting? Why not contribute poetry to go on display in the exhibition. Or share your memories of Courtaulds textile factory instead.

PAID: Superfunk Roller Disco, Lancaster, Saturday, Feburary 10

Fancy dress is positively encouraged for this Superfunk Roller Disco, to be held at The Centre @ Halton, inLancaster. There are sessions at 1.30pm until 3pm; 3.30pm until 5pm and 5.30pm until 7pm. Tickets are £6 and include roller skates (size 8 juniors to 13 adults) and safety equipment. Children under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult for this event. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk. Early booking is recommended as the event sold out last time.

PAID: Lambing Time, Ormskirk, from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday, February 18

Why not join Dustys North West Puddle Jumping Championships at WWT Martin Mere at Burscough

Every year Windmill Animal Farm at Ormskirk give you the chance to experience this amazing time in their farming calender. You can visit their lambing barn, witness sheep giving birth, have a chat with farmer Chris,farmer Laura and not forgetting the sheep dog ‘Nell’. This is a chance to learn about sheep farming first hand. You can also help bottle feed lambs too! Open daily from 10am until 5pm. Admission is £6.50 for adults; £7.50 for children, with under 2s going free. Family tickets also available.

FREE: High Teas & Holidays: Memory Gathering Day, Morecambe, Saturday, February 10

Artists Carol and Johnny Bean want your memories and stories of Morecambe for a new arts and heritage project, planned for later in the year. The memory gathering session will collect stories, images, memories and memorabilia connected with the Morecambe seaside holiday and guest house experience 1900-1960. Drop-in any time between 11am and 2pm. It’s at Morecambe Central Library. For more information call 07763 814587 or visit www.theexchangecic.co.uk/

FREE: Games Night, Preston, Saturday, February 10

Games Night is now in its second exciting year. Head to Bamber Bridge Methodist Church for a board game or two. You can even bring your own games to share. There will be games suitable for players of all ages and abilities, as well as snacks and soft drinks. There’s no charge - just turn up and play! Bamber Bridge Methodist Church is on Station Road. The night runs from 7pm until 10pm. For more information visit www.bamberbridgemethodistchurch.org.uk or call 01772 323818.

PAID: PLAY Expo Blackpool, Blackpool, Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11

PLAY Expo Blackpool returns to Norbreck Castle with all your favourite bits and some new ones to boot! Organised by experienced video game events specialists Replay Events, the show will be crammed with more features, exhibitors and video gaming mayhem than last year. With everything you love about gaming under one roof, there will be something for everyone. Open 11am until 6pm both days. Tickets are £16 adults; £10 children - from www.playexpoblackpool.com

PAID: Stars of the Sea, Blackpool, from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday, February 25

A new Blue Planet II-style trail is being launched at SEA LIFE Blackpool for mini ocean explorers this half-term. Aquarists have put together an amazing undersea quest to appeal to younger fans of the magical marine life showcased in Sir David Attenborough’s hugely popular TV series. Visitors to the seafront aquarium can go on their own ocean adventure to discover the most amazing underwater creatures. The all-new ‘Stars of the Sea’ trail will run from February 10 to 25. Entry is included in the normal admission price, with tickets starting from £10.50. Pre-booking is advised.

PAID: Withy Lantern Making, Preston, from Saturday, February 10 until Monday, February 12

Get creative with nature this half term with these drop-in craft sessions at Brockholes Nature Reserve. In this session you’ll be making Withy Lanterns from flexible willow to light up the chilly winter evenings. There is no need to book, simply drop from Saturday, February 10 to Monday, February 12 between 10am to 12pm and then 1pm to 3pm.

FREE: Xplorer, various venues in Preston, Monday, February 12; Wednesday, February 14; Friday, February 16

Get out and about during half-term with the Xplorer Challenge in Preston parks. It’s very easy - explore the park, find the markers, complete the challenge. It’s free to join, just register on the day. Xplorer is on Haslam Park on Monday, meet at the bowling green between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Then on Wednesday it’s at Worden Park in Leyland. Meet at the mini golf between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Then on Friday you can head to Avenham Park between 10.30am and 12.30pm, meeting at the Pavilion. For more information contact Sarah Holden on 07976 864677.

PAID: Guided Tours of Stonyhurst College, Clitheroe, from Saturday, February 10 until Sunday, February 18

During the school holidays Stonyhurst College at Clitheroe is open to the public for pre-booked group tours, numbering 15 or more. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the various chapels and historic rooms within the building. Tours are available from February 10 to 18. Tickets are £7.50. For more information or to book a tour, visit https://enterprises.stonyhurst.ac.uk/whats-on-events/guided-tours-of-the-college-collections/

FREE: Illustrated Talk, Leyland, Saturday, February 10

Head to the South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre in Leyland for an illustrated talk by Malcolm Tranter, entitled “From Port Sunlight to Rivington: The life of William Lever, Lord Leverhulme”. William Hesketh Lever was a multimillionaire businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist. It’s on Saturday and starts at 11am.