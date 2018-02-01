Things to do (February 3 to 6)

The first month of 2018 may have already flown by, but there are lots of events happening during the first few days of February for you to try.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, February 4

Catch The Classic Rock Show in Blackpool

As we leave January behind why not start February with a spot of hot and funky jazz, courtesty of Preston jazz allstars Pinto Beans. Pinto Beans are long established in the area and play well known jazz standards to an extremely high calibre. Harold Salisbury leads the line on saxaphones and flute. He is more than ably assistated by Norman Helm on bass, Tom Vernon on guitar and Jonathan Hartley on drums. Catch them at the Ale Emporium, which is off Fylde Road in Preston. It all starts at 9pm and admission is free. For more information call 01772 379534.

FREE: Lancashire Monochrome Photography Exhibition 2018, Leyland, from Thursday, February 1 until Saturday, February 24

Lancashire Monochrome is a group of amateur photographers drawn from throughout mid-Lancashire, who specialise in black and white photography. The standard of quality is extremely high, and many people hold the view that this art is most expressive. There is an official opening ceremony on Saturday, February 3. It’s at South Ribble Museum & Art Gallery in Leyland. Call 01772 422041 for more details.

PAID: Theatre Heritage Tour, Blackpool, Saturday, February 3

Head to Lytham Hall for some stunning snowdrop displays

There is no theatre quite like The Grand in Blackpool. The published descriptions in 1894 said so, and contemporary theatregoers agree. Join a Heritage Theatre Tours led by theatre archivists Geoff and Linda Tolson MBE. See the secrets of the great stage, take in Blackpool’s hidden gem, learn about flamboyant architect Frank Matcham and explore the warren of staircases that lead to the stars, dressing rooms and beyond. Runs from 11am until 2pm and tickets are £10. Call 01253 290190 to book.

PAID: Kids Zoo Club, Preston, starts Saturday, February 3

Have you got children that are animal mad, and would love the opportunity to learn and get up close with them? Well they can do just that at this new Zoo Club. Each week they will be exploring a different animal or group of animals, learning about their diet, life history, care, welfare and behaviour. Sessions are 10.30am until 12.30pm on a Wednesday and Saturday, starting the February 3, running for six weeks. Suitable for ages eight to 16. It’s at Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village. Call 01772 673836 to book.

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, February 3

Lancashire Monochrome Photography Exhibition opens at South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery

Hopefully the weather will be nice for this pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Please let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Suitable clothing, for all weather, and footwear is a must for this walk. Meet at the Marine Hall and Gardens on The Esplanade in Fleetwood for a prompt 2pm start. For further information telephone 01995 602125.

PAID: Stadium Tour Ewood Park, Blackburn, Saturday, February 3

Whether you are a fan of Blackburn Rovers or not, this tour makes for an interesting day out for the family - especially the football mad ones! This ground tour at the home of Blackburn Rovers not only takes a look at what goes on behind the scenes at Ewood Park, but also celebrates the history of the football club. Starts at 11am. Tickets are £7.50 adults; £4.50 concecssions; children two and under go free. For more information call 01254 508110 or visit https://www.rovers.co.uk/club/ground-tours/

PAID: Wine Tasting - Australian and New Zealand Wines, Lancaster, Sunday, Feburary 4

There's an Illuminated Prints workshop with Julie Swarbrick in Blackburn

The Gregson Community Centre on Moorgate, in Lancaster will have some fabulous unique wines, from Australia and New Zealand, for you to try, which you will not be able to buy from your regular supermarkets. You will taste six to eight wines, all with a matching nibble of food - meats, cheeses and the like. Glug. Try. Enjoy! Build a profile and receive personalised recommendations. It runs from 7pm until 9pm and tickets are £16. To book visit https://www.facebook.com/gregsoncentre/ or call 01524 849959.

PAID: Puppy Play Day, Poulton, Sunday, February 4

Woofy Warehouse Doogy Day Care in Poulton are holding a puppy stay and play on the first Sunday of each month. This is open to all puppies up to the age of six months, and all puppies must be fully vaccinated. Why not give your puppy the chance to play with similar aged dogs in a safe and secure area? Owners must supervise their own dog at all times. Admission is £10 per puppy. Booking and payment must be made in advance. Visit http://www.woofywarehouse.co.uk/ to book.

FREE: Sunday Reserve Walk, Preston, Sunday, February 4

Join Brockhole Nature Reserve’s Guided Walk leaders for a tour of the Reserve to find out about how they got there, the wildlife and their conservation aims. Depart at 11am, returning around 1pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, though parking charges apply - just £3 for all day parking in winter. There is no need to book, just go along. These Reserve Walks take place on the first Sunday of every month.Go dressed for the weather conditions, wearing sturdy footwear.

PAID: Snowdrop Weekends, Lytham, Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4

It’s Snowdrop Season at Lytham Hall! Head out for a snowdrop trail through the parkland and marvel at the vast displays of snowdrops. The tea room is open to warm up with a hot drink and a light bite and there is a little shop in the courtyard selling bric-a-brac and snowdrops. Admission is £3 per adult; children go free. Open from 10am until 4pm. Learn more here about snowdrop season at https://www.lythamhall.org.uk/what-s-on-1 or by calling 01253 736652.

FREE: The Travel and Leisure Show, Blackpool, Sunday, February 4

If you are planning a getaway in 2018, then you will certainly find inspiration at The Travel and Leisure Show, organised by the Lancashire Post and the Blackpool Gazette, in association with Blue Air. It will take place at The Village Hotel, Heron’s Reach, Blackpool on Sunday, from 11am until 4pm, and will provide you with a mix of holiday ideas, destinations, staycations and much more. The show will cater for all your holiday requirements in the UK and overseas, plus great ideas for days out. Admission is free, and there is a free goody bag and free sun lotion for every visitor.

FREE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Make Them, Preston, Saturday, February 3

Savick Library in Preston will be sharing descriptions of fantastic beasts from their books then, using your imagination and their craft materials create your own fantastic beast. Pop in anytime between 10am and 12pm on Saturday. This event is free, with no ticket required. For more information call the library on 0300 123 6703.

PAID: Illuminated Print with Julia Swarbrick, Blackburn, Saturday, February 3

Join Julia Swarbrick on Saturday at Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery, for an Illuminated Prints Workshop. Take inspiration from Blackburn Museum’s fabulous Hart collection containing some excellent example of illuminated manuscripts and decorated early books. Use a variety of printmaking techniques to create your own manuscript, decorate it with vibrant colour and illuminate with gold foil. Session runs from 10am until 1pm. Tickets are £16. To book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/workshops-at-the-museum-12912265556 or contact Julia on 07930 374512.

PAID: The Classic Rock Show, Blackpool, Saturday, February 3

The critically acclaimed live show The Classic Rock Show, drops in to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Saturday to bring you Guitar Greats – World Tour 2018, celebrating the world’s greatest guitarists. World class musicians power through classic rock’s finest moments, celebrating legendary performances by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Brian May and more. Doors open 7pm and tickets are £23.50.

PAID: The Wind in the Willows, Preston, Tuesday, February 6

Highfield Priory School presents The Wind in the Willows at Preston’s Charter Theatre on Tuesday.Children from the age of four to eleven join together to tell Kenneth Grahame’s classic story of friendship as Mole, Ratty, Badger and friends go on an adventure with the excitable Mr Toad. Suitable for all ages. Curtain up at 6pm, ticket prices vary.