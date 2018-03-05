Things to do in Chorley

Banish the recent cold weather with these great events:

FREE: Crocus Sunday and Local History Walk, Leyland, Sunday, March 11

Experience the stunning crocus display at South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery

A special opening of the South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery to celebrate Crocus Sunday. This event also features a local history walk entitled ‘Exploring Old Leyland Graveyard’ with Dr David Hunt, the museum curator. The museum is open from 1pm to 4pm, with the walk starting at 2pm. For more information visit http://south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/pages/activities/activities.htm

PAID: Ladies 5-a-side Football, Chorley, Wednesday, March 7

Looking for something to help you keep fit? This is just for fun - no league, no weekend matches, just a warm-up, then 5-a-side. ​Over 18s only. From 8pm until 9pm at Albany Academy, Chorley.

PAID: Jess Robinson, Chorley, Thursday, March 8

Why not join in the 30th Roddlesworth Roller and Daffodil Doddle

Join multi award-winner and Britain’s Got Talent 2017 semi-finalist Jess Robinson for an evening of spot-on celebrity impressions, musical comedy and stunning vocal gymnastics. ​Starts at 8pm at Chorley Little Theatre.

FREE: St Laurence’s Spring Fair, Chorley, Saturday, March 10

This Spring Fair offers great family fun. ​You’ll find plenty to do including children’s games, competitions and stalls such as crafts, jewellery, cards and food. Open from 10.30am until 3pm.

PAID: 30th Roddlesworth Roller Daffodil Doddle, Chorley, Sunday, March 11

Abbey Village School and Chorley Athletic and Triathlon club have organised a 9km trail race and 2.2km fun run races. Great, fun events for all the family. From 11am until 1pm at Abbey Village.