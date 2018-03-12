Things to do in Chorley

Here's a handful of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.

FREE: Fantasy and Fairy Tale Event, Adlington, Sunday, March 18

Creative Nature Afternoon is being held at Adlington Library

Let your inner child out for the day and fetch the family along with you to meet characters and pose for photos. ​Browse a fantastic range of themed stalls, face painting, glitter tattoos, children’s crafts, sand art and more. Meet Freyja Faery and try fairy dancing. Chorley Guide Dogs will be there to say hello. Fancy dress encouranged. Admission is free. It’s at Adlington and District Community Centre from 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Spring Ball, Adlington, Saturday, March 17

A great night of dancing at Adlington Community Centre. Presented by Reeders Dance. Ballroom, Latin, sequence, rock n roll and more. Tickets £8.50. Contact: bill@reedersdance.co.uk or 0780 3690549. Starts at 8pm.

PAID: St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh, Lostock Hall, Saturday, March 17

Music and dancing courtsey of folk band Kitty Hawk from 8pm. Food served from 7pm. Booking essential with £15 deposit. Call 01772 695277 to book. It’s at The Mill at St Catherine’s Hospice.

FREE: Creative Nature Afternoon, Adlington, Monday, March 19

As part of Get Creative week get ready for spring with Adlington in Bloom. Make bird boxes and crafts from natural resources and have fun along the way. At Adlington Library from 2pm until 5pm.

FREE: Gardening Club, Chorley, Wednesday, March 14

Join the folk at The Harmony Hub as they prepare for spring. It’s the time of year to sow seeds and plan. Join them from 2pm until 4pm, help tend The Hub garden and get ideas and learn skills to use in your own garden.