Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Aug 22 - 28)

Have a look at these events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days:

This delightful musical adaptation follows Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger in their entrancing tale of life on the River Bank and in the Wild Wood. It’s being presented at Worden Park, near the Miniature Railway buildings. Show times are 12pm and 2.30pm. Tickets are £7.50, with a family ticket (admits three) available for £15. To book visit www.summertheatretickets.co.uk or call 0800 788 0526.

FREE: 24-Hour Sponsored Organ and Piano Recital, Chorley, Sunday, August 26

Go along and listen to Fr Neil play the organ and piano in a sponsored 24-hour recital. ​It starts at 4pm and is being held at St Laurence’s Church, Union Street, in Chorley.

FREE: Guided Ramble, Buckshaw Village, Wednesday, August 22

Meet at the Bobbin Mill Pub in Buckshaw Village, near Chorley, for this three to six mile guided ramble. Starts at 10am prompt. Suitable clothing, including sturdy footwear is essential.

FREE: Botany Bay August Bank Holiday Weekend Event, Chorley, Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27

There’s fun for all the family promised with a family fun fair, food, drink and demonstrations, kids scarecrow treasure hut and live music. Open 10am until 5pm.

FREE: Taste of Leyland, Leyland, Saturday, August 25

Head to Leyland Market for this popular event. There will be an array of food and drink, all supplied by Leyland businesses. Plus something for all the family to enjoy, including children’s activities and live entertainment.