Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Dec 12 - 18, 2018)

Here's a handful of events happening in the region over the coming days:

FREE: Winter Wonderland, Leyland, Saturday, December 15

Go along to Leyland Library and get in the festive spirit wth their Winter Wonderland spectacular. See the winter model railway, sing along with the UkeLeylanders and try your hand a festive craft. Catch Chorley & District Model Railway from 10am until 2.30pm; UkeLeylanders Christmas Sing Along from 11am until 12pm; and Christmas crafts throughout. All are welcome, with no booking required.

PAID: A Lancashire Christmas Concert, Buckshaw Village, Thursday, December 13

Join the Lancashire Youth Brass Band and Rivington & Adlington Brass Band for this Christmas concert at Trinity C of E Methodist Primary School from 7.30pm. Admission: £6 adults; £3 children (under 16s).

PAID: Natural Christmas Decorations, Longton, Saturday, December 15

Head to Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve to make Christmas decorations out of natural materials. All materials provided. Admission £3 per person. Drop in between 10am until 12pm.

FREE: Health Walk, Leyland, Tuesday, December 18

Enjoy a Health Walk at Hurst Grange Park. Meet at the car park at the end of Hill Road, behind the cemetery for a prompt 1pm start. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential. Health walks are held every week.

PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Thursday, December 13

Two solid hours of creative play through drawing, for grown-ups at the Alabaster Jar. The focus is heavily on fun and celebrating unique drawing styles. Admission is £6 includes all refreshments and materials. From 7pm.