Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Dec 5 - 11)

Here's the pick of events happening in the region over the coming days:
PAID: Black & Gold, Chorley, Saturday, December 8
Chorley Town Hall is the next stop for 10 piece soul and Motown Chorley outfit Black & Gold. With a new vocal line-up and a fresh set list packed, as always, with classics from the Motown era mixed with contemporary gems and a few Northern Soul favourites thrown in for good measure, this well drilled band promise to get you on your feet. Doors open at 8pm, tickets £10 online at www.eventbrite.co.uk
FREE: Winter Wonderland, Chorley, from Saturday, December 8 until Sunday, January 6
Chorley’s very-own Winter Wonderland includes something for everyone, and is open daily. Visit checkoutchorley.com/christmas for more information.
PAID: Festive Brass, Chorley, Sunday, December 9
Join the brilliant Leyland Band to herald the start of the festive season with a joyous concert of Christmas favourites in brass. From 2pm at Chorley Town Hall. Tickets range from £8 to £12. To book call 01772 813895.
PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Friday, December 7
Two solid hours of creative play through drawing, for grown-ups, focussing heavily on fun and celebrating unique drawing styles. Admission: £6 (includes materials). From 10am until 12pm at Ebb and Flo Bookshop.
FREE: Longton Village Christmas Market, Longton, Friday, December 7
Takes place at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Liverpool Road, Longton from 9am until 1pm. Stalls run by local businesses, residents and community groups. Refreshments on sale.