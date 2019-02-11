Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Feb 13 - 19, 2019)

Take your pick of these events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Like a Tree, Brinscall, Saturday, February 16

​‘Like a Tree’ is a magical outdoor puppetry show by Hocus Pocus Theatre Company. It tells the story of a young sapling and a newborn child growing up as their lives entwine. The show will be performed inside a heated shelter, and is suitable for all ages. After the show you can go to plant trees around the site. Performances at 12pm and 2pm at Wildwood Days, Brinscall. Visit www.wildwooddays.co.uk/events to book.

FREE: Model Railway Exhibition, Chorley, Saturday, February 16

​​Chorley Model Railway Society are promoting their club by exhibiting their 00 Gauge model of “Strange Over Sands”. Held at Chorley Library from 10am until 3pm. New members welcome.​

FREE: Xplorer, Chorley, Tuesday, February 19

Explore Astley Park, find the markers, complete the challenge and have fun together. Free family fun which runs from 10am until 12pm. ​For more information about Xplorer visit www.xplorer.org.uk

FREE: Stemettes Hack Chorley, Chorley, Saturday and Sunday, February 16 and 17

​DXC Technology have teamed up with Stemettes to bring you a unique event where you can create your own app. No previous coding experience necessary. Runs from 10am until 5pm.

FREE: A Taste of France, Adlington, Friday, February 15

The aim of this course at Adlington Library is to give learners a flavour of the language, lifestyle and food of France. Runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. This event is free to all adults over 19, but booking is required.