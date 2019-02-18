Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Feb 20 - 16, 2019)

There some interesting events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: The Greatest Showman, Leyland, Sunday, February 24

Catch Family Magic Sunday at La Corte

Live children’s entertainment from The Greatest Showman at Farington Lodge Hotel in Leyland. You can enjoy a deluxe afternoon tea for adults at £18.50 per person. Children’s afternoon tea and children’s entertainment is £14.95 per child (aged 12 and under). This special afternoon runs from 12pm. For more information and to book call 01772 421321 or visit www.classiclodges.co.uk.

Alex from Zanda Magic is back at La Corte performing table magic whilst you and your family dine. Two sittings - 4.30pm and 6.30pm. A £11.90 two-course special offer menu is available and also a children’s menu.

PAID: Snowdrop Sunday, Bretherton, Sunday, February 24

Bank Hall will be open for the famous snowdrop displays. Go along and enjoy the woodland walks through the carpets of snowdrops. Admission is £3 adults, children go free.

FREE: Harry Potter Morning, Clayton Green, Saturday, February 23

Take your wands as Clayton Green Library jump into the books of Harry Potter. There will be a scavenger hunt, a quiz, reading and more. For ages five to 11. Runs from 11am. Booking required.

PAID: War Doctor: Surgery on the Front Line, Chorley, Monday, February 25

St Michael’s High School is hosting an evening with the world’s most experienced trauma surgeon David Nott, discussing the extraordinary story of his working life. Starts at 7.30pm.