Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Feb 27 - March 5, 2019)

There are some great events happening over the coming days:

PAID: Croston Fest 2019, Croston, from Friday, March 1 until Sunday, March 3

This three-day music festival features over 50 acts performing their music at a number of different venues throughout Croston, including the Black Horse, Croston Community Centre, Croston Sports Club, The Crown, The Lord Nelson, St Michaels Methodist Church and the Wheatsheaf. Wristbands for access to all venues are £5, and under 18s go free. All proceeds to St Catherine’s Hospice.

PAID: One Voice Community Choir, Leyland, Saturday, March 2

The One Voice Community Choir will be performing at Leyland United Reformed Church at 7.30pm. It is their first concert of the year for Genesis Care NW. Tickets are £5, payable on the door.

FREE: Adlington Reading Group, Adlington, Friday, March 1

Why not go along and join in with this informal and friendly group where you read and discuss a lively mix of books? A reading group is a great way of sharing the love of reading. At Adlington Library from 2pm until 4pm.

PAID: Dance Classes for Adults, Chorley, Tuesday, March 5

Ballroom classes from 7.30pm; sequence classes from 8.15pm; and social dancing from 9pm until 11pm. Held every Tuesday at Chorley Masonic, Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Call 07803 690549 for more​.​

FREE: Singing for Wellbeing, Chorley, Tuesday, March 5

A creative workshop approach to singing and music delivered by Life Long Song, a local social enterprise. No music reading. Held every Tuesday at Galloway’s Centre from 1.30pm until 3pm. All welcome.