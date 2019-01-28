Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Jan 30 - Feb 5, 2019)

There's some great events taking place in the region over the coming days.

PAID: Family Bushcraft Challenge, Brinscall, Saturday, February 2

​Can your family complete all the tasks in the Wildwood Days bushcraft challenge event at Brinscall Woods? You’ll be building dens, whittling, learning knots, starting a fire and putting up a tarp and more. Admission is £7 per person, with children under three going free. Activities are aimed at ages seven and above. Book tickets at www.wildwooddays.co.uk/events/

PAID: Musical Charity Event, Leyland, Friday, February 1

This is a fundraising event for the High Five charity, which is based in Chorley. There will be plenty of musical talent on show - including We Are One. It’s at Leyland & Farington Social Club from 7.30pm. Tickets are £3.

FREE: Singing for Wellbeing, Chorley, Tuesday, February 5

A creative workshop approach to singing at Galloway’s Centre, Chorley​. Every Tuesday from 1.30pm until 3pm. Session is delivered by Life Long Song. Call 01257 276178 for more information.

FREE: Shoes for the People: Clog Making in Leyland, Leyland, Saturday, February 2

Shoes for the People: Clog Making in Leyland is an illustrated talk by Michael Jackson. It starts at 11am at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre. For more information call 01772 422041.

PAID: Dance Classes for Adults, Chorley, Tuesday, February 5

Every Tuesday evening at Chorley Masonic Hall. Ballroom Classes 7.30pm. Sequence Classes 8.15pm. Social Dancing 9pm -11pm. Contact bill@reedersdance.co.uk ​ or 07803 690549​.