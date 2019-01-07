Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Jan 9 - 15, 2019)

Here's a handful of events happening in the region over the coming days:

FREE: Learn My Way, Chorley, Wednesday, January 9

Write a Poem in a Morning is a workshop being held at Coppull Library

Free help to get online and learn a number of different skills which could include, using the mouse and keyboard, searching the web safely, applying for jobs completing on-line forms, using email, finding free entertainment, follow your hobbies, using public services and your library online. This is a free event at Chorley Library, but places are limited, so advance booking is essential.

FREE: Health Walk, Kingsfold, Tuesday, January 15

Meet at Kingsfold Community Centre car park for this health walk. The walk starts promptly at 1pm. Suitable clothing and footwear is required. These regular health walks are a great way to keep fit.

FREE: Write a Poem in a Morning, Coppull, Friday, January 11

Have you ever thought about writing poetry but had no idea how to start? This session at Coppull Library will show you one method of getting a draft poem down. This event is free to all adults over 19, but booking is required.

FREE: Festivo Winds, Chorley, Sunday, January 13

Festivo Winds are a dynamic group of young musicians who formed at the Royal Northern College of Music. Part of the regular series of light classics concerts hosted by St Laurence’s Church, Chorley. Starts 3pm.

FREE: Declutter for the New Year, Adlington, Monday, January 14

Declutter for the New Year at Adlington Library. Go along at 5.30pm for a talk by Margaret from Supported Moves for tips on the options for disposing of items or dispersing them to new homes.