Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (June 13 - 19)

PAID: Be My Baby, Chorley, until Saturday, June 16

Laced with nostalgia and warmth, this play is a funny and touching look at a forgotten period of British history. The year is 1964 and unmarried 19-year-old Mary is seven months pregnant. Sent to a home for mothers and babies, Mary finds solace with new friends Queenie, Norma and Delores. Presented by CADOS at Chorley Little Theatre. To book visit http://www.chorleylittletheatre.com

PAID: Saturday Night is Music Night, Chorley, Saturday, June 16

Chorley & District Choral Society present an evening of music from the shows featuring soloists Sally Johnson and Stephen Newlove.​ ​It’s at Chorley Town Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12.

FREE: Meadow Awareness Day, Chorley, Sunday, June 17

Lower Burgh Meadow Conservation Group’s stall will be at the south end of the big lodge at Yarrow Valley Country Park. You can see also Lower Burgh Meadow’s moths on display. From 10am until 3pm.

FREE: June Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, June 16

The Community Centre Trust is be holding a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12pm at the Old School on Charter Lane.​ There will be tea, coffee, cakes, bingo, a raffle and a book exchange. Families are welcome.

PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Wednesday, June 14

Informal drawing night, focusing on the process rather than a perfect end product. Admission is £5 and includes all materials, equipment and refreshments. It’s at The Alabaster Jar, Pall Mall, Chorley from 7pm.