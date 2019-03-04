Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (March 6 - 12, 2019)

There's a good variety of events happening in the region over the coming days:

FREE: Crocus Sunday and Local History Walk, Leyland, Sunday, March 10

Pick up some local produce at Chorley Food & Craft Market

South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre will open on Sunday, March 10 from 1pm until 4pm. On this day David Hunt will lead a local history walk at 2pm around the adjacent graveyard. This will also be the first Leyland Crocus Sunday, coinciding with the wonderful display of the flowers in the adjacent grounds. You can also catch South Ribble High Schools Art Exhibition until March 24.

FREE: Chorley Food & Craft Market, Chorley, Saturday, March 9

This market runs along Fazakerley Street from 9am until 4pm, on the second Saturday of each month. The stalls will feature locally produced goods including cakes, preserves, meat and more.

PAID: Tang Soo Do Classes, Chorley, Thursday, March 7 and Sunday, March 10

Tang Soo Do is a Korean martial art. Classes held every Thursday 7pm until 8.30pm and Sunday 1pm until 2.30pm, at As​tley Village Community Centre. Everyone is welcome.

PAID: Whiskey in the Jar, Chorley, Friday, March 8

​​Whiskey in the Jar have been entertaining audiences for 30 years with their brand of popular Irish music. For this special charity concert at Chorley Little Theatre, they are joined by the Shamrock Irish Dancers. Starts 7.30pm.

FREE: March Coffee Morning, Charnock Richard, Saturday,March 9

The Community Centre Trust will be holding a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12pm at the Old School​ on Charter Lane. There will be tea, coffee, cakes, bingo, a raffle and a book exchange.