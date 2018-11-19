Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Nov 21 - 27)

Here's a few events taking place around the region over the coming days:

PAID: Belle Voci, Hoghton, Friday, November 23

The fantastic operatic duo Belle Voci will be performing at Hoghton Tower from 7pm. The performance will be taking place in the Banqueting Hall featuring a lit fireplace where you can marvel at the beauty of the wonderful room all while listening to two splendid voices. You may know Belle Voci from ITV’s The Voice. Tickets are £40, available from https://hoghtontower.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/18112

PAID: The Big Lancashire Christmas Craft Show, Leyland, Sunday, November 25

The ultimate indoor Craft Fair boasting around 50 festive stalls from Lancashire finest makers and small businesses. Hosted by Crafty Events, from 11am until 3pm, at Wellington Park Hotel.

FREE: St Catherine’s Hospice Light Up A Life, Lostock Hall, Monday, November 26 and Tuesday, November 27

Lights will be switched on at 6.30pm, with the event running from 5.30pm until 7pm on both days. There will also be a live band and refreshments served.

FREE: Astley Illuminated, Chorley, Saturday, November 24

For one evening, from 5pm until 10pm, people will be able to see and photograph Astley Hall beautifully lit inside and out with magnificent LED spotlights and over 200 candles. Other events will also feature.

PAID: Local Distillers Gin Festival, Chorley, Saturday, November 24

Tasting Events UK is hosting its first gin festival at David Lloyd in Chorley. It’s all about keeping it local, and runs from 1pm until 5pm; then from 6pm until 10pm, Admission: £6.