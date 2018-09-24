Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Sept 27 to Oct 2)

There's a few very different events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.

PAID: Get Well Soon, Leyland, Monday, October 1

Catch Milkron Theatre Company's production of Revolting Women in Leyland

Mikron Theatre Company’s Get Well Soon is being shown at Civic Centre, West Paddock as the company arrive for their 47th year of touring. All is not well at St. Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support; facing bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A and E. Always firm favourites when hosted by Leyland Historical Society, Mikron delight audiences nationwide with their fun and fresh shows. Tickets: £10. Box office: 01772 641604.

PAID: Revolting Women, Leyland, Monday, October 1

Full of political satire, song and more suffrage societies than you can shake a stick at, Revolting Women unravels a contentious and momentous movement in history. At Leyland Civic Centre at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 on the door.

FREE: A Celebration of Creativity, Chorley, Saturday, September 29

A patchwork, quilting and watercolour exhibition is being held in Chorley

This event is intended to show people what modern patchwork and quilting is all about. Includes exhibition of watercolours. Open from 10am until 4pm at St George’s Parish Hall.

PAID: St Laurence’s Light Classics, Chorley, Saturday, September 29

Enjoy an afternoon recital from James Cairns (flute) and James Smythe (piano). ​ Admission is £5 to include tea and cake. Children go free. Starts at 3pm at St Laurence’s Church.

FREE: Making the Invincibles, Adlington, Monday, October 1

Join author Michael Barrett, for an interesting presentation on the making of his bestselling graphic novel: Preston North End - The Rise of the Invincibles. ​Starts 5.30pm at Adlington Library.