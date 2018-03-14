Things to do (March 16 to 18)

Take your pick from these great events happening over the next few days.

FREE: Opticron Field Event, Preston, Saturday, March 17

There's a great selection of films at the Winter Gardens Film Festival in Blackpool

These events at Brockholes Nature Reserve are a great opportunity for you to test and compare Opticron equipment under field conditions. Chris from Opticron will be on hand to offer expert advice on the model range as well as help you make the best choice based on your budget and individual application. Every purchase of Opticron optics helps to fund Wildlife Trust conservation in Lancashire. There is no need to book, just come along between 10am and 3pm. Car parking charges apply, which can redeemed against any Opticron purchase.

PAID: Clive Carroll - 1,000 Years of Music, Hoghton, Sunday, March 18

Clive Carroll will be performing his show, ‘1000 Years of Music’, at St Joseph’s Parish Hall at 7.30pm. This show promises to be an inspirational evening from Spanish guitar classics and Delta blues all the way to Beatles hits, with hints of Chet Atkins and Django Reinhardt. It forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s Spring season. Advance tickets cost £10 adults; £6.50 children. To book call 07795 322761 or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/453954

PAID: Hot Foot Spectacular, Blackpool, Sunday, March 18

Yarn Bomb the Library is at Lostock Hall Library

Hot Foot Dance Spectacular is presented by Julie Segev and the Students of Hot Foot Dance Club. Enjoy an evening of song and dance from the students of Hot Foot Dance Club as they showcase their class work. You can expect everything from chart music to 80s iconic theme tunes such as Flashdance and Footloose. This promises to be an evening not to be missed. See the talented stars of the future, today! It’s at VIVA Blackpool at 6pm. Tickets are £12 adults; £8 concessions.

PAID: Wrong ‘Un, Blackburn, Saturday, March 17

Wrong ‘Un tells of the adventures of Annie Wilde, a Lancashire mill-girl galvanised by a rousing mixture of injustice, conviction, self-doubt and fear on her journey from schoolroom to prison cell and beyond in a musical drama that draws on class, privilege, hope and disappointment in wartime England. The show begins at 7.30pm at the Whitworth Library in Blackburn. Tickets: £8 adult; £6.50 concessions. Suitable for ages 11+. To book email whitworth.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Gravity Drop Challenge, Lancaster, Sunday, March 18

Dare you take up the Gravity Drop Challenge in Lancaster?

Are you brave enough to try Gravity, Europe’s first outdoor flight tower located at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre? This fantastic multi-level tower is a must for adrenaline junkies with six possible descent options including zip line and free fall. No prior climbing experience is needed. At a discounted rate of just £5 per person, all proceeds from Gravity Drop experiences on this day will be donated to CancerCare. Suitable for ages seven and up. Limited places available. Call 01524 381820 to book.

PAID: Winter Gardens Film Festival, Blackpool, Friday, March 16 until Sunday, March 18

Annual festival showcasing the best of modern and classic black and white film in the spectacular historic setting of Blackpool Winter Gardens. On Saturday there is dementia friendly event cinema as well as a screening of a new UK horror film with director Q&A. There’s also a special women in film programme of screenings and activities on Sunday. Tickets prices and film times vary. Visit http://www.wintergardensfilm.co.uk/ to find out more. You can also check out the full programme there.

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Health Walk, Thornton, Sunday, March 18

Kitty Hawk will provide the music at the St Patrick's Day Ceilidh

This is a one-hour urban/rural walk through the Wyre Estuary Country Park, which is suitable for beginners and the more experienced. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Please let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Suitable, comfortable footwear is required, as well as suitable clothing. The walk is free to join. Meet at the River Road Wyre Estuary Country Park for a prompt 2pm start. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Glass Mosaic Portrait Day, Preston, Saturday, March 17

You can acquire the skill to create faces of humans or animals with stained glass mosaics. The workshop will look at a variety of contemporary and historical artists to consider how they tackled this art form. If you are using your own image of a favourite person or animal, email Chrissy a copy or scan of the photo so she can check and convert it into a useable format at chrissycrafty@gmail.com. All materials and tools are included. Suitable for ages 16 and over. Admission: £68. To book call 01995 642900.

FREE: Yarn Bomb the Library, Preston, Saturday, March 17

As part of Get Creative week you can help yarn bomb Lostock Hall Library.Yarn bombing is a type of graffiti or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre. A variety of techniques will be used that will suit all ages and abilities. It will be happening all the time the library is open from Saturday, March 17 to Saturday, March 24. There’s no need to book, just go along. This event is free. For more information call 0300 123 6703 or email lostockhall.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Earthsong Gatherings: Spring Equinox, Chorley, Sunday, March 18

Cirque Du Hilarious is in Colne

Head to Chorley’s Harmony Hub to join them in celebrate the Spring Equinox. There will be drumming, healing, meditation, journeying and much more. The event is free, but a £5 donation is suggested. Everyone welcome but as space is limited, booking is essential. Contact Caroline to book on 07748 428242. For more information visit www.theharmonyhub.co.uk/ or their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Harmony-Hub-Chorley-659599080833622/

PAID: Cirque Du Hilarious, Colne, Saturday, March 17

A completely unique, fast paced, cirque style variety and comedy show, interspersed with magic, illusions, international circus acts and stunning professional dancers, starring the “Superstars of Slapstick” Clive Webb and Danny Adams, and everyone’s favourite idiot, Michael Potts. Suitable for all ages. It’s at The Muni Theatre in Colne on Saturday. Doors open at 6.15pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets are £14.50 adults; £12.50 children; a family ticket £46. To book tickets visit www.themuni.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-at-the-muni/p-172-cirque-du-hilarious/

FREE: Celia Whittaker's Embroidery Workshop, Leyland, Saturday, March 17

For something a little different this weekend, why not try Celia Whittaker’s popular Embroidery Workshop at South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery in Leyland? The workshop is suitable for beginners and the more experienced needleworker. It’s on Saturday from 10.30am until 12.30pm. For more details contact the museum on 01772 422041.

PAID: Come and Sing Stainer's Crucifixion with Preston Orpheus Choir, Penwortham. Saturday, March 17

Preston Orpheus Choir present Stainer’s beautiful Crucifixion at St Leonard’s Church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham on Saturday, and you are invited to take part. A rehearsal workshop will take place with the choir’s conductor Elspeth Slorach between 2.30pm and 5.30 pm. And the performance will presented on the same day at 7pm. The workshop is £10 to attend, and this includes music if you need it. If you just want to attend the concert, tickets for this are £5. For more information or to book a place visit www.prestonorpheuschoir.org or call 01772 735197.

PAID: St Patrick's Day Ceilidh, Preston, Saturday, March 17

A St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh, featuring food, music and dancing, is being held at The Mill cafe, St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall, on Saturday night. Arrive from 6.30pm for food service at 7pm, with music and dancing courtsey of local folk band Kitty Hawk from 8pm- take your dancing shoes! It’s £17.50 per person, and bookings are essential with a £15 deposit per person. To book call 01772 695277 or email themill@stcatherinespark.co.uk

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, March 18

Head to The Ferret, Fylde Road, Preston, on Sunday for a slice of absolute and funky jazz. Heading the pack on saxophone is the sublime Harold Salisbury, with Paul Burgess alongside him on drums, Norman Helm on bass and Keith Ashcroft on guitar. Admission is £3 and the music starts at 9pm. For more information call 01772 200017.