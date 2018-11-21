Things to do (Nov 23 - 28)

There's some great events happening over the next few days:

PAID: Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood, Preston, from Thursday, November 22 until Saturday, November 24

Jonathan Lo will be leading the Haffner Orchestra in Lancaster

Preston’s SATA Theatre Group have written and directed this traditional pantomime. Robin Hood may be the best archer in the land, but can he escape the clutches of the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham and save the Babes? With audience help he can - so go along to boo, hiss and cheer. Presented at St Andrews Church Hall, Ashton. Performances at 7.30pm, Thursday and Friday, and 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £8 adults; £6 children. Available from 07896 946904 or via www.satatheatre.org

FREE: Cuerden Valley Park Farmers’ Market and Crafts, Leyland, Sunday, November 25

Cuerden Valley Park in Leyland is holding a Farmers’ Market and Crafts from 10am until 2pm. Featuring up to 30 stalls of tasty artisan foods and locally produced crafts all in the beautiful country park setting. Located in and around the new Visitor Centre on Berkeley Drive. Support local traders and the Park at the same time. So why not go along to the market and stay for a walk in the park and/or visit Cuerden View Café, which is open until 5pm. Call 01772 324436 for more details.

PAID: Haffner Orchestra, Lancaster, Saturday, November 24

WWT Martin Mere is holding the North West Bird Watching Festival

Haffner Orchestra plays its next concert in Lancaster’s Ashton Hall. In this concert soloist Robert Ashworth will play Mozart’s second horn concerto. Since 1978, Bob has been Principal Horn with the Orchestra of Opera North. The orchestra , conducted by Jonathan Lo, will also play Tchaikovsky’s first symphony. Starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £14 adults, those 18 and under going free; for students and benefit claimants it is £5. To book visit www.haffnerorchestra.org or call 01524 582394.

PAID: North West Bird Watching Festival, Burscough, Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25

Go along for a great day out at the annual North West Bird Watching Festival at WWT Martin Mere, Burscough. A number of walks and tours, activities including bird ringing and guest speakers will be taking place across the weekend. The Centre is open from 8am both days. Admission prices vary for the different events. For further information contact WWT Martin Mere on 01704 895181 or visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere

PAID: Mimbre: The Exploded Circus, Lancaster, from Friday, November 23 until Sunday, November 25

Hear the story of the 1914 Christmas Truce at Lancashire Infantry Museum

Featuring a breathtaking mix of acrobatics, surprising aerial feats and masterful juggling, The Exploded Circus weaves a story without words, where six women come together to seek order in the chaos and create a new normal. It’s being presented at Lancaster Arts at Lancaster University. Performances at 8pm (Fri and Sat); and 11am (Sun). Tickets prices range from £9.50 to £15. To book visit https://www.lancasterarts.org/

PAID: Christmas Tree Festival, Blackpool, from Thursday, November 22, until Sunday, November 25

The Christmas Tree Festival is one of the highlights of the year. The annual event showcases dozens of uniquely decorated trees presented by local organisations, charities and businesses. Visitors to the event can vote for their favourites to decide the winner of the ‘Best Tree’ prize and also enjoy loads of early festive fun including Santa in his Grotto on Saturday and Sunday. Held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from 11am until 4pm each day.

PAID: Aladdin Circus Pantomime, Blackpool, from Saturday, November 24 until Sunday, January 20

Ulverston Dickensian Festival is always very popular

Get ready for The Blackpool Tower Circus’ Magical Winter Pantomime – Aladdin. Make your family’s wishes come true and experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before. Produced and directed by the legendary Endresz family, showcasing the very best of The Blackpool Tower Circus. It’s the perfect place to enjoy some festive family fun. Book your magical carpet ride to The Blackpool Tower Winter Pantomime at www.theblackpooltower.com/

FREE: Preston Christmas Concert & Lights Switch On, Preston, Saturday, November 24

One of the biggest events held in Preston every year is nearly here. The event, hosted by BID Preston & Smooth Radio North West, takes place on the Flag Market. Featuring Andy Day, Jack Shepherd, Gwen Dickey, Edele Lynch, Charlotte Lilly, The cast of Cinderella, The Opera Guy, Rene, Holly Moore, and, of course, Father Christmas, there’ll be something for all the family. Join thousands of people from across the city, as Christmas is officially launched in Preston with a great show and the all important countdown. Starts 5.45pm.

PAID: The Christmas Truce 1914 - What Really Happened, Preston, Saturday, November 24

Local historian Paul Smith reveals what really happened in No Man’s Land during the now infamous Christmas Truce of 1914. The talk is being held at Lancashire Infantry Museum at Fulwood Barracks from 10.20am until 12.20pm. Admission is £2. Light refreshments will also be available for donation. Photo ID is needed for entry to the barracks - photo driving licence is ideal. Free parking can be found at Fulwood Barracks. For more information call 01772 260584.

FREE: Ulverston Dickensian Festival, Ulverston, Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25

Standing in Line is being performed in Longton

This is the seventeenth year for the Ulverston Dickensian Christmas Festival, one of the most popular Dickensian Festival events in the country. It attracts thousands of people but it’s not too packed for visitors and local people to wander around and have a fabulous time and savour the wonderful atmosphere of a traditional market town in the Dickensian era. Open from 10am until 4.30pm both days. For more details visit https://www.dickensianfestival.co.uk/

PAID: Standing in Line, Preston, Sunday, November 25

In commemoration of the centenary of the end of World War 1, Spot On Lancashire will host Standing In Line - featuring Mike Bettison, Nigel Corbett and folk legend Lester Simpson, of Coope, Boyes and Simpson. The performance is centred around Lester’s songs, as well as songs from the time and poems of Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Rudyard Kipling, all accompanied by a series of projected images. The show will take place at Longton VM Club on Sunday at 7.30pm Tickets are available at the venue or by calling 01772 616800. More details via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk

FREE: Colouring Club, Preston, Saturday, November 24

If your little ones loves colouring, then Ribbleton Library is the place to be on Saturday mornings. Held every Saturday from 10am until 12pm you’ll find fun colouring pages for all ages. So there’s no excuse not to get stuck in yourself! All are welcome, with no booking required. Fore more information email the library on ribbleton.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Dona Nobis Pacem, Preston, Saturday, November 24

To mark the centenary of the end of WW1, Preston Cecilian Choral Society perform Vaughan Williams’s 1936 work Dona Nobis Pacem at St John’s Minster, Church Street, Preston on Saturday. The work combines the poetry of Walt Whitman and biblical verses in a moving commemoration of the fallen and a plea for peace. Juxtaposed with this are extracts from Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light, including a setting of John McCrae’s poem In Flanders’ Fields, and readings of poetry from the trenches. The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 adults; £10 concessions.

FREE: Knott End Health Walk, Knott End, Wednesday, November 28

An urban/rural walk through Knott End including sea front and the golf course. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Walking shoes may be required at this time of year. Suitable clothing is also highly recommended. The walk is being held on Wednesday. Meet at Knott End Cafe for a prompt 2pm start. Admission is free. For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Friday, November 23

Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street, Preston plays host to a feast of blues and rock, courtesy of Midnite Johnny. Fronting the band is the man himself, Johnny Morana, who is a virtuoso on guitar. Support comes from Norm Helm (pictured) on bass and drummer Paul Burgess, fresh from a tour with 10cc. Music starts at 9pm and admission is free.

Bassist Norm Helm in action for Midnite Johnny

Preston Cecilian Choral Society are performing Dona Nobis Pacem