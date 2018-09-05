Things to do (Sept 7 - 10)

There are so many interesting events happening over the coming days, why not head to one?

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Preston, Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9

Working dogs are just one of the features of the Lancashire Game and Country Festival

Preston is a city with many beautiful, interesting and iconic buildings, some of which are grade I and II listen. And this weekend is your chance to take a look around some of the gems hidden around and about the city. Properties open include: the Masonic Hall; St Walburge’s Church; the Parish Church, Church Street; Preston Railway Station; the Jeremiah Horrocks Observatory, on Moor Park; and the Fulwood Mosque, Watling Street Road. For a full list, with opening times, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/printable-area-lists/laa/Preston

PAID: Lancashire Game and Country Festival, Scorton, Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9

Enjoy all aspects of country life in beautiful countryside – clay pigeon shooting, terrier show, gundog scurry, Cyril the Squirrel and his racing terriers, fly fishing demonstration, dog agility display, food hall, trade and other exhibitors. There’s something for everyone. It’s at Woodacre Lodge Farm, Scorton. Gates open at 9am on both days and dogs on leads are welcome. To find out more and to book tickets visit http://www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk/

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Lancaster, Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9

Catch Madagascar the Musical at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Overlooking the river Lune, and the fabulous Georgian architecture of St George’s Quay, sits Lancaster Maritime Museum. The museum is housed in the Port of Lancaster Custom House and warehouse buildings which date from the second half of the 18th century. This is just one of the iconic buildings open to the public. Others include Lancaster Castle, Lancaster Priory and Rylands Park and House. For full list of buildings visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Paid: The Ghost Tram, Blackpool, Friday, September 7

Heritage Tram Tours and Supernatural Events have joined forces to bring you The Ghost Tram. Starting at the North Pier Heritage Tram Stop, those brave enough to join the host, The Victorian Ghost Hunter, will travel to Fleetwood and back hearing stories of the Ghosts of the Fylde Coast. Tickets must be pre-booked by calling 01253 209521 or by visiting shop.visitblackpool.com. You can also email your contact details to heritage.trams@blackpooltransport.com and they will call you back.

PAID AND FREE: Fleetwood Triathlon, Fleetwood, Sunday, September 9

Join Dr David Hunt on the trail of Cpl. John McNamara VC during the Local History Walk

The 10th annual Fleetwood Triathlon for children and adults is being held in and around Fleetwood. It is one of the biggest triathlons in the North West, with over 800 racing. Open for entry from age seven years and upwards, everyone races in the pool and on roads closed to traffic. The flat straight course is ideal for first timers or those wanting a personal best. It is free to watch, so make sure you find a good vantage point. For more details visit www.britishtriathlon.org/events/fleetwood-triathlon_8793

FREE: Local History Walk, Preston, Sunday, September 9

This two mile Local History Walk with Dr David Hunt follows the trail of John MacNamara: the Bamber Bridge VC. Join local historian David at 2pm for this local history walk - meet at the MacNamara Garden, at the junction of Withy Grove and Station Road, Bamber Bridge. Suitable clothing and comfortable footwear is required. Please arrive early for a promt start. This walk is part of the Local History Festival 2018 - South Ribble in the Great War. For more information call 01772 422041.

PAID: High Jinx Magic and Illusion Show, Blackpool, until Wednesday, October 31

Say Two Productions are presenting Romeo and Juliet at Leyland's Worden Park

Now in it’s seventh consecutive year, this fast paced family variety show is a sure-fire hit with all ages. The show contains magic, illusion, dancing and circus skills, delivered in a fast paced contemporary way which will enthrall, delight but above all entertain the whole family. It’s delivered by the inimitable Michael Jordan. Curtain up is nightly at 7.30pm at VIVA Blackpool, on Church Street. To book tickets, costing £12.50 to £14,50, visit https://www.vivablackpool.com/ or call the box office on 01253 297297.

PAID: Gin Festival, Burscough, Saturday, September 8

Jack & Gin are holding Burscough’s famous Gin Festival at the Jack & Gin Bar in Burscough Wharf. There will be several producers showcasing gins at the event. All gin producers will give you a master class on how their gin is distilled, offer small tastings, the perfect serve and an opportunity to purchase bottles. There will also be live entertainment by Matt Phillips and guests. Runs from 4pm until 2am. To book visit www.eventbrite.com/e/gin-music-festival-tickets-46076427836?aff=es2

FREE: CFC Summer Fair, Preesall, Saturday, September 8

Community Foster Care (CFC) will be holding its annual summer fair at St Oswald’s Parish Hall, Preesall, between 11am and 3pm. There will be lots of fun and games for the children, including a children’s entertainer, arts and crafts, face painting, games and a bouncy castle. There will also be a range of stalls, a tombola, a raffle with some fabulous prizes and, of course, a very well stocked cake sale. Refreshments will also be served throughout the day. All money raised goes to CFC.

PAID: Kites & Crafts, Hoghton, Sunday, September 9

The famous Wurlitzer Organ will be in action during the Empress Ballroom Dance Night in Blackpool

Kites of all shapes and sizes will brighten up the sky over Hoghton Tower - fun for all. Kites will be flying on the Tilting Greens and, weather permitting, after it’s success last year, Teddy bear ‘dropping’ will be back again this year. Bring your favourite teddy along and see them take their very own parachute jump. Children can bring their own small kites or buy and build a small kite kit for £3.50. Admission: £3 per person, under fives go free. Crafts are an assortment of prices. Open 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Romeo and Juliet, Preston, Sunday, September 9

Shakespeare at his best! Romeo and Juliet is the bard’s most popular play, which includes universal themes identifiable with young and old. This traditional production from Say Two Productions, true to Shakespeare’s text, is perfect for family audiences of all ages, with plenty of exhilarating sword fights, festive fast comedy, tragedy and dazzling dance numbers. Presented on Sunday in Leyland’s Worden Park from 2.30pm (production starts at 3.30pm). Feel free to take picnics and chairs to sit on. To book, visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Worden-Park/Romeo-and-Juliet/13254099/

PAID: Empress Ballroom Dance Night, Blackpool, Saturday, September 8

Enjoy an evening of mixed ballroom, sequence and latin dance in the magnificent Empress Ballroom in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Saturday. Music will be provided from the newly installed Wurlitzer Organ by Cannock Chase Organ Club, with organists Cameron Lloyd and David Lobban at the console. Tickets £5 from 0844 856 1111.

FREE: Lancaster Festa Italia, Lancaster, Sunday, September 9

Mama mia! Lancaster is set to look just like Italy on Sunday. Lancaster Festa Italia is coming to the city and bringing with it a whole host of Italian themed fun. On the day you can expect to see ‘all things Italian’, from 12pm until 8pm, with street food, Italian music, dancing, children’s workshops and even an Italian vehicle or two. There will be a range of stalls for you to sample and buy products from including pizza, pasta, flatbreads, Italian wines, sweet treats and Italian fudge. Families with children certainly won’t be bored, with puppet shows, circus skills workshops and more.

PAID: Madagascar the Musical, Blackpool, from Monday, September 10 to Saturday, September 15

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hip-Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”. Presented at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from Monday to Saturday. Box office: 0844 856 1111.

FREE: The Viking March Festival, Rivington, Saturday, September 8

The Viking March triumphantly returns by to the historic hills and gardens of Rivington, near Chorley on Saturday (the date had been pushed back due to the moorland fires). Marching, food, drink, music, axe throwing, the great outdoors and much more. Runs from 11am until 7.30pm at Rivington Terraced Gardens. For more details call 01942 821444.

There's a chance to see inside Lancaster Castle during the Heritage Open Days