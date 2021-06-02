A Taste of Chorley: The stallholders are revealed ... and how you can sign up for the Great Chorley Bake Off

A Taste of Chorley: One of the entries in the last Chorley Bake Off competition

A host of local restaurants, bakers, brewers and producers are all now confirmed as taking part in this year's A Taste of Chorley.

They include:

The Humble Kitchen Company Limited, Perk Me Up, Gracious Grub, Saco Trading, Hops & Dreams, Sno Fro, Mawson’s Mallows, Turkish Gozleme, CopaFizz, Old Soul Bakery, Brinscall Baker, Barrica in the Park, Susan’s Farmhouse Fudge, Lockdown Burger, Frederick’s Ice Cream, and Our Paula’s.

A Taste of Chorley: There's be some amazing treats again at this year's live event

The festival returns after an enforced absence last year and promises to be a real celebration of local produce.

An exciting schedule is being lined up for the demonstration kitchen.

Talented local chefs, butchers and bakers will be showing off simple tasty recipes for people to do at home.

A Taste of Chorley: Sarah Bryan from Bees Country Kitchen at the 2019 event

Meanwhile, the Great Chorley Bake Off is shaping up to be a hotly-contested affair, with bakers signing up to show off their home made cakes, scones or breads.

The competition is free to enter, but people need to pre-book a spot before 6pm on Friday June 4.

Spaces are still available in each of the three categories: Professional, Adults (16+) and Under 16s.

Follow the link to register for the Great Chorley Bake Off.

A Taste of Chorley: Chef Adam Jackson gives a cooking demonstration at the last live event

The top entries in each category will receive prizes donated by Bees County Kitchen and The Brinscall Baker.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “It is great that A Taste of Chorley will be taking place as a live event this year.

“I am looking forward to that weekend and seeing visitors return to the town centre to enjoy an event that promotes the fantastic food and drink offer in Chorley.

“We have seen lots of people shop local in lockdown and events like this will help to encourage people to continue to support the local economy and also enjoy a day out in Chorley town centre as we begin to get back to normal.”