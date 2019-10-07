Chorley Live 2019

Chorley Live 2019: Picture special

Now in its seventh year, Chorley Live took over the market town for two nights with an estimated 13,000 people enjoying a wealth of performances

More than 30 venues hosted a wide range of performers on Friday and Saturday night.

Chorley Live 2019: Enjoying the music at The Imperial
Chorley Live 2019: Enjoying the music at The Imperial
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Chorley Live 2019
Chorley Live 2019
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Chorley Live 2019: Joe and Izz entertain at The Imperial
Chorley Live 2019: Joe and Izz entertain at The Imperial
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Chorley Live 2019: The Chorley Gleemen at the Library
Chorley Live 2019: The Chorley Gleemen at the Library
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6