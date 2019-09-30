Chorley Live 2019: wristbands, schedule, venues and who's performing - here's everything you need to know

There's less than a week to go until this year's weekend of music and entertainment in Chorley.
Chorley Live is back for its seventh year, with more than 280 performances in 35 venues dotted across the town.
The event, which will see people of all ages, including children, making their way into the town centre, has something for everyone and is this year being run in partnership with Derian House Children’s Hospice.
Here is everything you need to know about the event:
When is Chorley Live?
Chorley Live takes place on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October 2019, with live performances at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm at each venue.
Where can I buy my wristband and how much are they?
Wristbands are on sale for £5 at each venue, from the acts taking part and from the council’s offices on Union Street.
Which venues will be hosting performances?
Applejax
Bay Leaf
Bubble n Shake
The Buttonhole
Covered Market 1 (Incorporating The Bob Inn, Bees Country Kitchen and Pizza Pronto)
Covered Market 2 (Incorporating Critchley’s Farm at the Market)
The Crown
Cunliffe Hall
Derian House Stage (Fazakerley Street incorporating Lost and The Shed)
The Flat Iron
Goodies Coffee Shop
Grandad Jims Traditional Sweet Shoppe
The Gymnasium
The Imperial
Inspire Youth Zone
Last Orders
Library
Little Theatre
Massa’s Dessert-Café-Bar
Pearsons
Primrose Gardens
Prince of Wales
The Railway Inn
The Rose and Crown
Sams Bar
Shepherd’s Hall Ale House
St George’s Church
St Laurence’s Church
St Mary’s Social Club
Town Hall
Union Street Civic Offices
United Reform Church (URC)
White Bull
The White Hart
Yaeger Music & Arts Studios
What acts will be performing?
As this year's event is bigger than ever, there are simply too many performers to list here. For the full schedule chorleylive.com