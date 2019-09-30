Chorley Live 2019: wristbands, schedule, venues and who's performing - here's everything you need to know

There's less than a week to go until this year's weekend of music and entertainment in Chorley.

Chorley Live is back for its seventh year, with more than 280 performances in 35 venues dotted across the town.

This year's site map

The event, which will see people of all ages, including children, making their way into the town centre, has something for everyone and is this year being run in partnership with Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Here is everything you need to know about the event:

When is Chorley Live?

Chorley Live takes place on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October 2019, with live performances at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm at each venue.

Where can I buy my wristband and how much are they?

Wristbands are on sale for £5 at each venue, from the acts taking part and from the council’s offices on Union Street.

Which venues will be hosting performances?

Applejax

Bay Leaf

Bubble n Shake

The Buttonhole

Covered Market 1 (Incorporating The Bob Inn, Bees Country Kitchen and Pizza Pronto)

Covered Market 2 (Incorporating Critchley’s Farm at the Market)

The Crown

Cunliffe Hall

Derian House Stage (Fazakerley Street incorporating Lost and The Shed)

The Flat Iron

Goodies Coffee Shop

Grandad Jims Traditional Sweet Shoppe

The Gymnasium

The Imperial

Inspire Youth Zone

Last Orders

Library

Little Theatre

Massa’s Dessert-Café-Bar

Pearsons

Primrose Gardens

Prince of Wales

The Railway Inn

The Rose and Crown

Sams Bar

Shepherd’s Hall Ale House

St George’s Church

St Laurence’s Church

St Mary’s Social Club

Town Hall

Union Street Civic Offices

United Reform Church (URC)

White Bull

The White Hart

Yaeger Music & Arts Studios

What acts will be performing?

As this year's event is bigger than ever, there are simply too many performers to list here. For the full schedule chorleylive.com