Chorley's Santa Express 2019: Families urged to grab their tickets quickly for this year's festive train rides

Chorley's Santa Express is back for another year, and tickets are selling fast.

Chorley Council are already encouraging families to 'grab' their tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

The annual attraction which whisks families on a magical journey from Chorley town centre through Astley Park to meet Father Christmas at Astley Hall, only has 10% of its ticket allocation left on certain days.

The festive express will run every 20 minutes between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, November 30, and then every Saturday and Sunday in December, until Sunday, December 22.

Every child who meets Father Christmas will receive a special Christmas gift and there will be some festive face painting and arts and crafts at Astley too.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, £10 for children (aged 12 and under), £5 for adults with children aged 12 months and under free.

For further details visit chorley.gov.uk/events/Pages/Chorley-Santa-Express-2-December.aspx, to book visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Chorley/-Astley-Hall-Coach-House-And-Park/

