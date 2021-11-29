The weather matched the occasion at Hoghton Tower on Sunday

Christmas Markets: 14 pictures of the fare and festivities at special Hoghton Tower event

People turned out in force for Hoghton Tower’s Christmas Gift Market on Sunday.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:33 pm

Artists and crafters gave locals the chance to do some Christmas shopping and support independent businesses while getting in the festive spirit.

St Catherine’s Hospice and North West Blood Bikes Lancashire and Lakes were raising money on the day for their respective charities.

With thanks to photographer Reanne Donkor who captured some of the festive scenes.

1.

All wrapped up in the wintery weather

2.

Decisions, decisions, decisions...

3.

The event proved to be a popular one on Sunday

4.

Some carols accompanied those browsing the markets

