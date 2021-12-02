Coca-Cola Christmas Truck 2021: This is when you can see it in the North West

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is often a signal that the holidays are finally here, with hundreds of people gathering outside to catch a glimpse of Santa and grab a free bottle of Coca-Cola along the way.

However last year the famous truck tour was cancelled due to the pandemic, leaving many disappointed and anxiously awaiting this year's announcement of its return.

This is what we know about the Coca-Cola Christmas tour so far and when it is coming to the North West.

Part of the official route has now been confirmed after Coca-Cola dropped clues about this year's tour on its social media accounts.

One Twitter user tweeted the retailer and said: “Are holidays and also more importantly the truck coming this year?”

The company responded: “Our lips are sealed, Matty.”

However they have now released a list of some of the places they will visit as part of this year's tour - with the promise of more to come.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck

The Christmas Truck will visit the North West on 3-5 December at Manchester's Trafford Centre from 11am-8pm.

The truck has also been confirmed for Glasgow, Gateshead, Leeds, Castleford and Sheffield.

In 2019, the brand partnered with the national charity for homelessness - Crisis.

Coca-Cola pledged to donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour.

They have not yet disclosed whether or not they will be committing to a similar pledge this year, but Coca-Cola continues to promote recycling on its social media accounts.