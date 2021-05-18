Come and join Bolton CHA rambling club

Photo by Marta Wave from Pexels

Wednesday May 26 - Three walks

1) Brinscall - Meet at Ryal Fold Visitors’ Centre, Tockholes, BB3 0PA for a 10.30am start - Roddlesworth Reservoir, Brinscall, Wheelton Plantation, Stepping Stones - Distance 8 miles

2) Eagley Valley - Meet at the Jumbles car park BL2 4JS for a 10.30am start - Chapeltown, Egerton, Dunscar Golf Course, Eagley Valley, Bank Top, Bromley Cross - Distance 8 miles

3) Summerseat - Meet at Nuttall Park car park Ramsbottom, BL0 9LR for a 10.30am start - Tag Wood, Brooksbottom CC, Summerseat, Nuttall Park - Distance 6 miles

Saturday 29th May - Three walks

A) Rivington Panorama - Meet at the bottom of Lever Park Avenue BL6 7JU for a 10.00am start - Seven Arches Bridge, Old Rachel’s, Simms, Lead Mines Clough, Jepson’s Gate, Yarrow Reservoir East, Liverpool Castle - Distance 10 miles

B) Hole in One - Meet at Turton Tower car park BL7 0HG for a 10.30am start (there may be a small car parking charge) - Clough House, Torra Barn, Turton Golf Club, Witton Weavers Way, Rotary Way, Turton Bottoms, Wayoh West – Distance 8.5 miles

C) Health walk. Seven Acres Country Park. - Meet at Leverhulme Park Leisure Centre, BL2 6BZ for an 11.00am start - Leverhulme Park, Seven Acre, Bradshaw Brook, Leverhulme Park. NO LUNCH - Distance 2 miles

Ged Ruxton

Publicity, Communications and Press liaison officer

Bolton CHA rambling club