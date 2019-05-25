Cracking day out... join Wallace and Gromit in Preston

And that's not the only cracking day out - check out all these events happening across the region.

FREE: Wallace & Gromit, Preston, Saturday, June 1

Celebrate 30 years of Wallace and Gromit... Head to St George’s Shopping Centre tomorrow to meet Wallace and Gromit at intervals throughout the day - between 10am and 4pm. This event is in celebration of 30 years of the beloved animation created by Prestonian Nick Park. Don’t forget your camera, there will be plenty photo opportunities.

PAID: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Blackpool, until Saturday, June 1

Having enjoyed sensational reviews, Bill Kenwright’s “amazing”, “superb”, and “brilliant” production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens following a sell-out stint at the venue in 2016. Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me. Ticket prices and times vary.

PAID: Lytham Kids Festival, Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

Lytham Kids Festival is a event of first-class entertainment and top-notch live music for all the family. The dazzling event is coming to Lytham Hall with three sessions over the two days. All the family can be entertained with live music from Litlle Mix (Little Mix Tribute) on the Saturday and a One Direction tribute band on the Sunday, face painting, bouncy castles, spinning plates and slime classes within the arts and crafts area. Open 10am until 6.30pm both days. Tickets are £10 adults; £8 children.

FREE: The Hill Festival, Rawtenstall, Saturday, June 1

Head for the Hill in Rawtenstall for the grand re-launch of The Hill-Home of Ski Rossendale. The open day will be host to a festival full of skiing, snowboarding, airsoft, tubing, a monster truck, live music, craft beer, delicious food, live entertainment and much more. With free entry, special festival only discounts and a huge raffle prize to be won there’s no need to go anywhere else. Open for all the family to enjoy from 1pm until 6pm. For more information visit www.thehilluk.com or call 01706 226457.

FREE: Xplorer Challenge, Preston, Friday, May 31

Xplorer is a family navigational challenge that is both fun and educational. Explore the park and follow the map to find the markers. At each marker, young children can identify what the picture is or the older children can challenge themselves by answering themed questions. Register and collect your map on the day at the stand near the pavilion on Avenham Park between 10am and 4pm. Make this Xplorer extra special as they try to break the Xplorer record for the most participants. Don’t miss out!

PAID: Supercar Showtime, Hoghton, Sunday, June 2

Hoghton Tower is bringing together supercar enthusiasts from all over the North West in an exclusive event to raise money for the ongoing care and activities of children, young adults and families supported by Derian House Children’s Hospice, Chorley. This event allow children from Derian House to grab photos with some very special cars creating some great memories, and it is being sponsored by NFU Mutual. Runs from 11am until 3pm. Visit https://supercarshowtime.co.uk/ to book tickets.

FREE: Accrington Food and Drink Festival, Saturday, June 1

Celebrity chef and food fest favourite, Richard Fox, will be returning to Accrington for his fifth year to do cooking demonstrations and take on the role of compere. Children will be able to benefit from numerous activities being run on the day … with a few surprises too. The introduction of family-friendly zones and vegan/coeliac friendly tempting treats will provide something for everyone to enjoy. The festival is open from 10am until 4pm in Accrington town centre. For more details call 01282 426846.

FREE: The Big Lunch, Preston, Sunday, June 2

Families are invited to The Big Lunch at Ashton Park to raise money for three local charities. The eventwill run from 11am until 4pm. Activities include bouncy castles, a Formula 1 simulator, football tournaments, a gin and Prosecco cart, giant inflatable football course and live entertainment. The money raised will go towards Cash for Kids, St John Ambulance and Armed Forces Group. Another Big Lunch event is being held at Winckley Square in Preston from 12pm until 4pm. Live music and children’s activities, including games, children’s planting and a plant sale.

PAID: Games and Toys Drop-in, Lancaster, Saturday, June 1

Built in the centre of Lancaster against the backdrop of the stunning Lancaster Castle and Lancaster Priory, the Judges Lodgings houses something for everyone with beautiful period rooms, gorgeous Gillows furniture, a Victorian schoolroom and the Museum of Childhood. Try your hand at traditional wooden toys and games at this drop-in event, running from 11am until 4pm. Admission is £1 per child. For more information call 01524 581241 or email judgeslodgings@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Health Walk, Thornton, Sunday, June 2

Take an urban/rural walk through the beautiful surroundings of Wyre Estuary Country Park. This hour long walk is suitable for all abilities. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Comfortable footwear is required, and suitable clothing is recommended. Meet at the visitor centre for a prompt 2pm start. For further information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Pond Dipping, Preston, Sunday, June 2

Not just for kids, this is an opportunity for all visitors to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a spot of pond dipping at Brockholes Nature Reserve. The sessions are just for fun and no previous knowledge is required. Pond Dipping sessions are 30 minutes long and take place at 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 2.45pm. Everyone going onto the pond dipping platform needs a ticket (£2)regardless of age (all adults and all children of all ages). Places on our platform are limited to ticket holders only. Book at www.brockholes.org

FREE: Spooky Tours with Simon Entwistle, Samlesbury, Sunday, June 1

Simon Entwistle’s spooky stories are the kind that send a shiver down your spine! Visit Samlesbury Hall to hear his ghostly tales of the Hall and beyond... Tours begin at 11am and 2pm in the Great Hall (there is no need to book). Admission is free and tours take place on Sunday. One visitor said: “Simon is a great tour guide who has lots of fascinating insights about both the house and the area. As well as the house being free, the tour is also free, so if you visit the house a tour is a must...” For more information visit https://www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/

PAID: Traditional Calligraphy Workshop, Preston, Sunday, June 2

Learn how to create your own ornate and delicate writing, perfect for cards, journaling, and much more in this Traditional Calligraphy Workshop being held at the Harris Museum. You will look at a number of styles seen in historic manuscripts including Gothic, Italic, and Uncial. Come and try your hand at these beautiful historic scripts under expert tuition. This workshop is suitable for all abilities, beginners are warmly welcomed. Tickets are £25 (+ £1.87 booking fee), available online at Eventbrite. It’s taking place on Sunday from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

PAID: Singing & Ringing Guided Walk, Carnforth, Sunday, June 2

Go behind the scenes on this exclusive guided birdwatching walk in search of the birds and other wildlife that breed at Leighton Moss. Listen to the sounds of the reserve and discover areas of the reserve where there is ordinarily no public access. Suitable clothing and footwear should be worn. Start time varies dependent on date - please ask when booking. Prepayment is essential - call 01524 701601 to secure your place. Takes place on Sunday.

PAID: Amazing Bats, Preston, Saturday, June 1

One for the nature lovers... Steve Parker from South Lancashire Bat Group will be giving a talk on the fascinating world of bats, both in the UK and overseas, as well as covering some actions we can take to help conserve these threatened creatures. It’s taking place at The Intact Centre, Whitby Avenue, Ingol on Saturday, from 2pm. Admission is £2.50.

