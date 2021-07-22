Dance festival aims to get Preston moving this weekend

Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival on Sunday is the launchpad for Preston Moves, a weekly series of community dance sessions designed to improve the city’s physical and mental health.

The festival promises a medley of entertainment, jam-packed with dance, live music and even circus.

Let’s Move, funded by Arts Council England, is presented by Lancaster-based LPM Dance, founded ten years ago by Helen Gould and George Adams. As part of the event, George will be performing his show, Oracle, set to a backdrop of fresh club beats.

George Adams and LPM Dance present their show Oracle at the Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival in Avenham Park this weekend.

The festival features four separate sessions running from 12pm-7pm with audience numbers limited to 30 per session, to ensure Covid-19 safety.

Each session, on the Melodrome stage in the park, includes professional performances, music, and a workshop with the chance to participate though no pressure will be put on audiences to do so. The sessions are suitable for all ages apart from Oracle which is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus.

Social distancing measures will be in place and people will be encouraged to be tested for Covid before they attend.

Tickets must be booked online in advance and cost £1.50 each or £6 per bubble of up to six people. For more information and to book, visit lpmdance.com