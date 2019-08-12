Dogs invited to get ready for St Catherine Hospice's Bark in the Park

A host of pet-friendly attractions and entertainment are coming to St Catherine’s Park this September as part of a fun-filled family day out for supporters and their four-legged friends.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the popular Bark in the Park fund-raiser in the grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice on Saturday, September 21.

Attractions will include doggy-themed stalls, delicious food for all, dog agility demonstrations and a sponsored two-mile dog walk around the beautiful hospice grounds and Lostock Hall.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at the charity, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting this brilliant event for our local community – pooches and all. As well as impressive demonstrations from Preston Agility Dogs, there’s an opportunity for your pets to have a go at the obstacle course, and there will be lots of treats available at our range of fantastic stalls. You’d be barking mad to miss it.

“The two-mile dog walk is just £5 to enter per dog in advance or £3 on the day, and proceeds from the event will go towards funding the specialist care offered by St Catherine’s Hospice to local people.”

Bark in the Park runs from 11am until 3pm, with registration for the walk open from 10am on the day.

To register for the walk, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171, and for regular updates about Bark in the Park attractions, follow @stcatherinespre on Facebook.

