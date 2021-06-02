Here are five of the best dog-friendly attractions in Lancashire

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... Art galleries. Any suggestions? Email [email protected]
1.
The Solaris Centre, New South Promenade, Blackpool
The Solaris Centre is a multi-purpose venue providing various facilities, including a cafe which is open to the public and dog-friendly.
You can also expect to see art exhibitions by local artists.
The building was renovated in 2004 but kept the facia wall from the original Solarium built in 1941.
Open Monday to Sunday from 9am until 5pm.
2.
Ingleton Falls, Broadwood Entrance, Ingleton, Carnforth
Ingleton has been well-known for its caves and magnificent mountain scenery since the 18th century, but after a series of articles appeared in the local press, public curiosity prompted officials to make the waterfalls accessible to the public. The trail first opened on April 11, 1885. Thousands of visitors flocked to Ingleton by train.
The trail follows a well-defined footpath which runs as close to the edge of the two rivers as possible to provide spectacular views of the waterfalls.
Responsible dog owners are welcome to use the trail. On certain sections of the trail and when crossing farmland dogs must be kept on a lead.
3.
Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham
Lytham Hall is the finest Georgian house in Lancashire.
It is a Grade I listed building, so is therefore of significant local and national interest. The site and its 80 acres of parkland are of great archaeological interest dating back to the 12th century when it was home to a priory of Benedictine monks.
Dogs are welcome to run around the beautiful and historic parkland. Dogs can be off-lead on the front lawns and through the woodland, but owners must be responsible for their dogs and respectful of others.
Well behaved dogs are also welcome inside the tea room.
4.
Ashton Gardens, St Georges Road, St Annes
Ashton Gardens is an attractive, 10 acre park, full of pretty planting and modern amenities, right at the heart of St Annes.
The gardens welcomes visitors to enjoy the landscaping, plants, trees and flowers. It’s a lovely town centre park, not far from the seafront.
A place for play, solitude, events and community life, and dog-friendly too.
This well-loved, popular park has an interesting history and heritage if you’d like to delve further.