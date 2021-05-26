Here are five of the best soft play centres in Lancashire

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... dog-friendly attractions. Any suggestions? Email [email protected]
1.
Fun Zone, Waterloo Road, Victoria Centre, Blackpool
Fun Zone Family Entertainment Centre is one of the biggest indoor attractions in Blackpool which boasts 20,000sqft of space, jam packed with skill games, cranes, instant prizes, 2p pushers, and twin racing games. Once you have finished in the arcade step into Krazy Kingdom play area and let your children explore as they play in the multi-level play frame. For more head to www.funzoneblackpool.co.uk/
2.
Planet Kaos, Unit 5 Trade Park, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool
The modern purpose built giant Planet Kaos activity play centre will keep your children entertained for hours.
And for the even smaller ones, the separate toddler area is a great environment to play, learn and interact.
It is safe and fun for toddlers and children alike.
To find out more about the facilities available or book visit www.planetkaos.co.uk/
3.
Rascals Party and Play Centre, Unit 4 Capital Trade Park, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston Rascals is a popular children’s soft play centre. Situated only five minutes from the M65/M6/M61 motorway junctions, Rascals offers the perfect place for children of all ages to play safely on the multi-level soft play structure, bounce on trampolines, play football and basketball on the sports court in the air, or race on two-seater go-karts. Mums and dads can also race against the kids. And there’s even a special go-kart track for toddlers, so they can join in too.
Rascals also features a separate baby area with soft toys, mats and crawling area.
Booking is a must - go online at www.rascals-play.co.uk/
4.
The Kinder Hub, Merry Trees Lane, Cottam, Preston
The Kinder Hub at Cottam has combined the fun of traditional soft play with the enjoyment of immersing into imaginative role play.
The very youngest of guests will find lots to do in the exciting and suitably challenging farmyard-themed soft play area.
And children aged two to seven years (or up to a height of 130cm, whichever comes first) will love to explore the mini town complete with role play resources, two-tier climbing frame and miniature road to navigate.
Play times must be booked in advance, with three different session times available- visit https://thekinderhub.co.uk/