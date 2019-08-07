Escape rooms

Here is a list of things to do on a rainy day in Lancashire

The weather can be unpredictable and with the summer holidays in full flow, here is a list of activities to keep the family entertained indoors.

The list is a mixture of paid entry and free.

Graffiti Golf, in Central Promenade, has 12 holes and is glow in the dark.'Adults 7 pounds 50, children 5 pounds. Family ticket (two adults, two children) 20 pounds

1. Graffiti Golf, Blackpool

These include: Time Trapped, in Manchester Road, Escape Reality, in Aqueduct Street, both Preston; Clue HQ, Whyndyke Farm, Blackpool; Escape Room Centre, in Church Street, Blackpool; Blackpool Dungeon; Lancaster Escape, North Road; Caged at Sanctuary, in Cow Lane, Burnley.

2. Escape rooms, Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster

Places to try: Energi Trampline Park, in Queens Retail Park, Preston; Flipout, Mercer Street, Preston; Wacky World Inflatable Park, Campbell Street, Preston; Ascent, Cornford Road, Blackpool; Jump Rush, in Northumberland Street, Morecambe.

3. Trampline parks, Preston and Blackpool and Morecambe

Astley Hall Museum and Art Gallery, in Astley Park, will take visitors back to the Tudor and early Stuart period. 'Within the historic house in the museum and art gallery. The current exhibition is The Way of All Flesh, by Jamie Frost. Free entry

4. Astley Hall Museum and Art Gallery, Chorley

