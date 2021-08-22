IN PICTURES: The official opening of Chorley's fantastic new Westway Sports Hub

The Westway Sports Hub has been built between Westway and Chancery Road in Astley Village

The new sports centre has been supported by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, which provided a grant of £647,595.

Around 150 guests turned up to see Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP open the new centre.

1. Lee Boyer, head of Facilities for Lancashire FA, at the opening of the sports hub Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

2. Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate cut the ribbon to officially open the sports hub Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3. Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4. Ready, steady ... go: Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate on the running track Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales