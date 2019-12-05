Members of The Lodge Artists are hosting their annual exhibition at The Farmhouse Gallery, in Astley Park

Chairman of the society, Jackie Williams, welcomed Alistair Sheret of Longridge Gallery, as the guest judge, and The Mayor of Chorley, Coun Hasina Khan, to the event.

This year 91 artists competed for a £3,500 prize fund.

As he presented the awards, Alistair congratulated the society on the very high standard of work and announced the winner of the Best in Show award was Graham Sutch for his oil painting Beware the Sumatran Beauty.

Best Pastel was won by Val Jones for Penmon Point, Wales. Best Wildlife was won by Roger Gillet for his coloured pencil Looking at You. A special Best Oil award, in memory of Ernie Ingham and donated by his family, was won by Kev Fowler for Made My Day sunflowers.

Six Highly Commended awards were won by Pauline Carr, George Horsfield, Pat Richardson, Pauline Collins, Anne Hoghton and Rod Walmsley.

The exhibition runs until December 22: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays noon until 3.30pm. Free admission. There are also a selection of greetings cards for sale, featuring members’ paintings, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Visitors are also invited to vote for the People’s Choice and members too choose their favourite painting for the Members Choice award.