After two weekends were rained off this month, a very busy field attracted families who were happy to roll-up their selves and get stuck in.

3-year-old Theo Powell jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

11-year-old Rudy Steele jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Yasmin Coggins, 7, stuck in the mud jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

18-month-old Abigail Harrison jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more