Picnic in the Park is returning to Astley Park, Chorley. The last event was held in 2019

Children’s entertainment will be provided from the much-loved Louby Lou the Clown along with an appearance from Peter Rabbit™!

You can also expect funfair rides, a bouncy castle, a climbing wall and an array of brilliant local food and drink traders.

Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “Picnic in the Park is a fantastic event and we’ve planned lots of activities throughout the afternoon, including performances from Louby Lou the Clown and the incredible Peter Rabbit™.

Picnic in the Park is returning to Astley Park, Chorley. The last event was held in 2019

"There will also be lots of other great activities for everyone to have a go at – including arts and craft activities.

“Come rain or shine, there will be lots going on between 11am and 3pm to keep the little ones entertained, so pack up your picnic goodies and come along and join us!

“Plus, if you don’t want your fun to end at 3pm, why not check out the fabulous Market Walk where you can find a raft of entertainment venues including a cinema, ten pin bowling and adventure golf.”

Anyone driving to Picnic in the Park is being encouraged to be considerate of the residents of Astley Village and make use of Park and Ride facilities which will be available.

Picnic in the Park is returning to Astley Park, Chorley. The last event was held in 2019

The event will be held at Astley Park, Chorley, on Sunday, August 15, from 11am to 3pm.