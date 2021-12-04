The 5k dash, run over a quick course from under the railway arches opposite the Continental pub, returned as a group event after Covid-19 restrictions last December forced it to go virtual.

This year’s dash – the eighth – was in partnership with the Central Lancs Running & Triathlon Club (CLAN). Official dash starter was Louise Harlow, who along with late husband Ben Ashworth, founded the event.

Take part? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery from photographer Julian Brown below.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. 'The Inbetweeners', who provided entertainment on the day Photo Sales

2. Stuart Cann Photo Sales

3. Michelle and Darcey, 9, Green Photo Sales

4. Samantha Edwards and Bernie Mitchell Photo Sales