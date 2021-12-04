Christmas wear was the order of the day, all for a good cause

Preston Santa Dash: Festive runners take over Avenham Park in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Runners and joggers braved the bad weather to take on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Avenham Park Cheeky Santa Dash on Saturday.

By Adam Lord
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:34 pm

The 5k dash, run over a quick course from under the railway arches opposite the Continental pub, returned as a group event after Covid-19 restrictions last December forced it to go virtual.

This year’s dash – the eighth – was in partnership with the Central Lancs Running & Triathlon Club (CLAN). Official dash starter was Louise Harlow, who along with late husband Ben Ashworth, founded the event.

Take part? See if you can spot yourself in our gallery from photographer Julian Brown below.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1.

'The Inbetweeners', who provided entertainment on the day

Photo Sales

2.

Stuart Cann

Photo Sales

3.

Michelle and Darcey, 9, Green

Photo Sales

4.

Samantha Edwards and Bernie Mitchell

Photo Sales
CLAN
Next Page
Page 1 of 5