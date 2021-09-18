The Red Arrows will be flying over Chorley as part of the G7 Speakers' Summit.

Setting off from RAF Scampton at around 12.30pm, they are expected to perform their flypast over Astley Hall at precisely 1pm.

With the weather predicted to be dry with sunny intervals, residents are in with a good chance of spotting the jets as they soar through the skies.

What is the Red Arrows' route for the G7 summit?

Below are the times and locations you will be able to see the Red Arrows tear across the sky:

RAF Scampton - 12.28pm

Fiskerton - 12.30pm

Leek - 12.40pm

Crewe - 12.42pm

Llyn Brenig - 12.49pm

Lytham St Annes - 12.57pm

Southport - 12.58pm

Bretherton - 12.59pm

Chorley - 1pm

Heywood - 1.02pm

Holmfirth - 1.05pm

Eastoft - 1.11pm

RAF Scampton - 1.15pm

Traditionally held in the local area of the host Speaker, the conference will take place on September 17-19, with Sir Lindsay Hoyle saying he could think of "no better place in the country than his constituency of Chorley" in which to host his international counterparts.

Chorley will welcome Speakers and Presiding Officers representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and European Parliament to their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began.

Those attending will include: Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives; Richard Ferrand, the President of the French National Assembly; Roberto Fico, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies; David Sassoli, President of the EU Parliament, and representatives from Germany, Canada and Japan.

Launching the G7 at Astley Hall, Sir Lindsay said: "With so many of our parliaments having experience of terrorist attacks and our Members facing threats, abuse and hostility from armchair trolls on social media, now is the time for us to join together to discuss how we can tackle such forces of evil.

"How do we balance public access to Parliaments as well keeping Members and staff safe? Amid this climate, how do our communities raise their voices and get them heard nationally and internationally on these and other issues? These are all massively important topics for our countries."

