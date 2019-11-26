Santa and his bike will be touring round Buckshaw Village and perform the big Christmas switch-on

Santa will be driving around Buckshaw Village on his bike, spreading Christmas cheer this Sunday.

The big man and his reindeer will be touring the area, starting at The Lodge, Buckshaw Retirement Village, at 3pm, on Sunday, December 1, and ending at Unity Place Community Centre, at 5pm, where there will be a big Christmas lights switch on.

There will also be a Christmas Market with stalls from local residents and a Christmas Arcade with lots of activities for the children.

Soul Children and JSK Dance will also be performing on stage.

Organiser Stuart Longworth, 52, aka Rudolph, said: "This is in conjunction with Buckshaw Village Church, as we have a big Christmas lights switch on. Santa will be touring the village in a less traditional way and stopping off at every park and grassy area.

"This is such a big community event and is a joy to do."