See The Purple Helmets at Scorton Festival - anarchic fun with a wild hairy bunch of bikers

But if you prefer things a little less hair-raising, check out these other events happening across the region:

PAID: Scorton Steam Festival, Scorton, Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16

Making a Mark is taking place at Preston's Flag Market

Prepare for a wild ride as engine-busting, ear-rattling mini tractor pulling debuts at this year’s Scorton Steam ahead of a planned tractor pulling championship event at Scorton Showground. This year’s main arena attraction is ‘The Purple Helmets’ a wild, hairy bunch of bikers. Anarchic and fun, they perform the most spectacular motorcycle stunts, designed to have audience’s hearts in their mouth. Open 9am until 5pm. Tickets are £10 adults, £7 concessions.

FREE: Making a Mark, Preston, Saturday, June 15

Come and make your mark with plastics... Head to the Harris Museum and Flag Market in Preston where you will discover lots to see, do and take away with you. Whether you’re a professional, a novice artist, or a family looking for a creative day out, there’s marks to be made by everyone. This year the theme is the affect of plastics in our oceans. Artists are asking participants to bring single-use plastic bottles, containers, bags, bottle tops which will be turned into usable items as well as a giant installation which will be a visual treat. Runs from 12pm until 4pm.

PAID: Greatest Show in Lancashire, Leyland, Saturday, June 15

The theme for this year's Leyland Festival is musicals

Grab your tickets to see the ‘Greatest Show in Lancashire’. Organisers of Leyland Festival, which this year has a ‘Musicals’ theme, are promising an action-packed day brimming with fun activities and entertainment for all the family including live music, ‘Cars in the Park’ car show, ‘Paws in the Park’ fun dog show, sports activities, fairground, entertainment, trade stalls, food court, a local producers’ market and more. Tickets are £2.50 in advance, £3 on the day. Children aged 16 and under go free.

PAID: Classic Car Show and Farmers’ Market, Hoghton, Sunday, June 16

Enjoy Father’s Day at Hoghton Tower with a Classic Car Show & Farmers’ Market. Set at the historic Hoghton Tower with stunning views of the surrounding landscape making it a perfect day out. Classic cars, club stands, motorcycles, light commercials, ex-army and classic 4×4’s. Trade stands, auto jumble and show arena will also be on display. Doors open 10am. Admission is £7 adults and £2.50 children.Visit www.markwoodwardclassicevents.com to find out more.

FREE: Galloway’s Summer Fayre, Penwortham, Saturday, June 15

One for the days - the Classic Car Show and Farmers' Market - takes place at Hoghton Tower

Local sight loss charity Galloway’s will be holding their annual summer fayre to raise vital funds for blind and partially sighted people. It takes place at their site in Penwortham between 10am and 5pm. There will be lots of family friendly fun going on, including a bouncy castle, stalls, giant garden games, candy floss, ice cream, food and drink, a face painter and magician - Mr Jolly and much more. Admission is free although Galloway’s would welcome a suggested donation of £2 per family.

PAID: National Festival of Making, Blackburn, Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16

Preston and surrounding towns and villages are well-represented at this year’s National Festival of Making, an event which brought 40,000 to Lancashire in the name of creativity and making last year. The festival weekend will see a town-wide takeover of Blackburn centre, with hundreds of things to make, see, hear and do, from Town Hall Square to the Cathedral Quarter. The event runs from 11am until 5pm on both days. Download the programme at festivalofmaking.co.uk

PAID AND FREE: Blackpool Music Run, Blackpool, Sunday, June 16

Catch an interesting talk - Shine a Light on Moths - at The Intact Centre in Ingol

Blackpool Music Run 2019 10K and 5K Fun Run takes place with live music on nine performance areas along Blackpool Promenade, which will be closed to traffic. The run will start and finish from inside the Tower Festival Headland, where there will be live music and entertainment leading up-to the events. And there will be a Finishers Festival after the fun funs with live music and entertainment for all the family. To book a place visit http://blackpoolmusicrun.co.uk/. The Music Run is free to watch.

FREE: Fleetwood Carnival, Fleetwood, Saturday, June 15

Are you ready for Fleetwood Carnival 2019? It’s the big fun event for all the community. Here’s what happens at the carnival in a fantastic full day of community fun: Crowning of Fleetwood Carnival Queen in Marine Gardens at 11am; judging inside the Marine Hall for fancy dress entries at 12pm; judging on the promenade for floats at 12pm; and the big Fleetwood Carnival Parade around the streets of Fleetwood, which commences at 1pm. And this is all topped off with fun day events in the Marine Gardens - starting at approximately 2pm.

PAID: Shine a Light on Moths, Preston, Saturday, June 15

Delve into the fascinating world of moths... Did you know there are 2600 different moths in Britain? - and that the biggest is as large as a small bird and the smallest would fit on a pin-head? Find out more amazing things about these night-flying insects at The Intact Centre on Whitby Avenue in Ingol, Preston. The event runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm and admission is £2.50 for adults, £1 children, with under 5s going free. For more information about the event visit www.facebook.com/intact.centre.3/

PAID: Father’s Day Archery, Rufford, Sunday, June 16

There promises to be something for everyone at Toplands Clay Shoot & Tessleymoor Gundogs Country Charity event

Pick up a bow and arrow and join the North Meols Archers in Orchard Paddock for this Father’s Day Archery session at Rufford Old Hall. Will you hit the bullseye? £1 for 3 arrows. No booking required. Takes places from 11am until 4pm. Admission is £9.50 for adults; £4.75 for children. A group ticket is also available. Unfortunately dogs are not welcome at this event. For more information about Rufford Old Hall visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rufford-old-hall or call the venue on 01704 821254.

FREE: Toplands Clay Shoot and Tessleymoor Gundogs Country Charity Event, Woodplumpton, Saturday, June 15

Toplands Clay Shoot and Tessleymoor Gundogs Country Charity event takes place on Saturday from 10am until late. There will be all sorts of displays and activities, including a 40 bird sporting competition, two man team flush, gundog scurry, air rifle, archery, variety of stalls and exhibitors, barbecue and bar, children’s entertainment throughout the day and live entertainment in the evening. Also included is a charity auction and raffle. All the action takes place at Toplands Clay Shoot on Toplands Farm, Woodplumpton, near Preston. Admission is free.

PAID: Liam Gallagher: As It Was, Clitheroe, Saturday, June 15

Liam Gallagher: As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge. See the film at The Grand in Clitheroe on Saturday, from 7pm. Tickets are £6.50 in advance. Call 01200 421599 to book. Over 18s only.

PAID: Cranford, Lytham, Sunday, June 16

The 10th season of open air theatre at Lytham Hall sees the Chapterhouse Theatre Company return in a new stage production of Manchester author Elizabeth Gaskell’s most famous novel - Cranford. Chapterhouse, who use microphones for their performances, have presented top class productions of Little Women, Great Expectations and Wuthering Heights in recent years at Lytham Hall. You can catch Cranford on Sunday, with curtain up at 6pm. Tickets are £14 adults; £11 seniors and students; and £7 for children aged five to 18. To book visit www.chapterhouse.org

PAID: Sister Act The Musical, Preston, until Saturday, June 15

Head to St Michael and All Angel’s Church in Ashton, Preston for a guaranteed night of high energy entertainment with the performance of Sister Act The Musical. Being performed on location, live in a church, you will be fully immersed in the story of Deloris Van Cartier and her journey of self discovery. With singing nuns and catchy songs, you will not be left disappointed. See it tonight and tomorrow from 7.30pm. Ticket prices vary.

FREE: Adventure Pioneers Open Day, Great Eccleston, Saturday, June 15

The Adventure Pioneers is a voluntary organization who provide outdoor activities for all, based on pioneering, green field camping and bushcraft. They are holding an open day on Saturday, from 10am until 5pm. You can find them in Great Eccleston, almost opposite the east entrance to the village on the A586 Garstang Road on the right hand side.

See the film Liam Gallagher: As It Was at The Grand in Clitheroe