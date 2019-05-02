Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Creativity & Mental Health, The Harris, Preston, Tuesday, May 14

At this special event to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Mark Love and Simon Wess from Guild Lodge in Preston will give a talk on their work followed by a practical art workshop for anyone who would like to try out their techniques. Guild Lodge is a secure mental health setting in Preston which provides care, treatment and rehabilitation for people with complex mental health needs. Mark has longstanding experience of the benefits of using art as therapy. For more details and to book see www.facebook.com/pg/HarrisMuseumandArtGallery/events.

Shappi Khorsandi, Chorley Little Theatre, Thursday, May 16

Comedian, author, cultural icon and - most recently - idiot who agreed to be tortured on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!’, Shappi Khorsandi is a woman of many parts. But live comedy is where she’s in her element, and now - after her spell in the jungle - she sets out for the more welcoming destination of Chorley. Book online at www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

The Space Centre Spring Ball, Barton Grange, Friday, May 17

Dig out your posh frocks and black ties next week - it’s time for the Space Centre Spring Ball! With entertainement from north west singer/songwriter Stephen Bayliss plus a charity auction and raffle it’s sure to be a great evening. Starting at 7pm with a drinks reception, tickets for the night are £45 including a three course meal. Call 01772 769391.

Landscape Justice: Borders & Boundaries, Lancaster, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 May

This is a unique two-day event of discussions featuring a tour of Lancashire and projects looking at land ownership and its impacts in the county and landscape boundaries and social inclusion in Belfast. For further information see www.landscaperesearch.org/event/landscape-justice-borders-boundaries/.

Bluebell Fairy Walk, Wildwood Days, Brinscall, Saturday, May 18

The annual magical fairy trail through the spectacular Brinscall bluebells returns! You’ll be stopping to make natural crowns on the way and then returning for refreshments and to make your very own peg fairy - or elf! - to take home. A family event, it’s £7 per person for adults and children (non-participating under 3s are free) to include all refreshments and materials. Booking is essential see www.wildwooddays.co.uk/events for more details.